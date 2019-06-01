Fidelity Investment Trust

Important Information

Overseas investments are subject to currency fluctuations. The shares in the investment trust are listed on the London Stock Exchange and their price is affected by supply and demand. The investment trusts can gain additional exposure to the market, known as gearing, potentially increasing volatility. Some of the trusts invest more heavily than others in smaller companies, which can carry a higher risk because their share prices may be more volatile than those of larger companies. Some of the trusts invest in emerging markets which can be more volatile than other more developed markets. The Fidelity Asian Values PLC, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC and Fidelity Special Values PLC use financial derivative instruments for investment purposes, which may expose the fund to a higher degree of risk and can cause investments to experience larger than average price fluctuations.

Source (1.4 billion consumers): World Bank as at 15 July 2019.