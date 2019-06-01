Fidelity Investment Trust
Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price.
The UK’s largest China investment trust, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC, capitalises on Fidelity’s extensive, locally-based analyst team to find attractive opportunities in a market too big to ignore.
The trust predominately invests in continental European equities and follows a consistent bottom-up approach, seeking to identify companies able to grow dividends over a three to five-year horizon.
A large percentage of Japanese companies, particularly small and mid caps, are vastly under-researched as they receive little attention from analysts. Through our own research, this trust looks to benefit from the misplaced growth opportunities that occur as a consequence.
The investment objective of the company is to achieve long-term capital growth predominantly through investment in UK listed companies. The company will have a blend of investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies and be guided by a contrarian philosophy.
Important Information
Overseas investments are subject to currency fluctuations. The shares in the investment trust are listed on the London Stock Exchange and their price is affected by supply and demand. The investment trusts can gain additional exposure to the market, known as gearing, potentially increasing volatility. Some of the trusts invest more heavily than others in smaller companies, which can carry a higher risk because their share prices may be more volatile than those of larger companies. Some of the trusts invest in emerging markets which can be more volatile than other more developed markets. The Fidelity Asian Values PLC, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC and Fidelity Special Values PLC use financial derivative instruments for investment purposes, which may expose the fund to a higher degree of risk and can cause investments to experience larger than average price fluctuations.
Source (1.4 billion consumers): World Bank as at 15 July 2019.
Given the uncertain outlook for Europe, we believe a cautious focus on attractively-valued cash-generative companies, with strong balance sheets, which have the potential to grow their dividends consistently will prove rewarding over the long term.
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC’s Dale Nicholls dissects the outlook for Asia’s largest economy over the next 12 months. While trade uncertainty continues to weight on headline growth rates, he outlines how powerful structural changes relating to domestic consumption continue to unfold and create a range of opportunities.
Despite obvious domestic issues, UK equities have delivered decent returns over the course of 2019. Yet relative to other markets, the UK still stands out as cheap and unloved. Alex Wright outlines how he plans to navigate the uncertainties ahead and reveals his areas of contrarian conviction for 2020.
While aggregate valuations in the UK look attractive, this picture masks some significant stylistic and sectoral differences. As investors continue to seek comfort in steady growth stocks, contrarian investor Alex Wright outlines some of the out of favour areas which he believes offer overlooked upside potential.
Fidelity Japan Trust PLC's Nicholas Price reviews the current environment for investors in Japanese equities. With globally-exposed sectors particularly hard hit by external headwinds, he discusses the potential for a recovery in selected areas and how this is reflected in his latest high conviction stock picks.
European equity markets rose strongly over the first six months of the year, but some familiar political and policy-related issues have resurfaced over recent weeks. Sam Morse tackles the conundrum facing investors in the region and outlines the benefits of seeking sustainable dividends in this environment.
Capitalising on China’s consumption shifts
With global issues continuing to impact sentiment towards Chinese equities, Dale Nicholls looks at some of the local drivers that are structurally shifting the investment landscape.
Japanese equities have faced several external headwinds over the last 12 months which have clouded the outlook for corporate earnings. Fidelity Japan Trust PLC’s Nicholas Price reflects on recent market movements and outlines how and why he has been adding to out of favour tech stocks.
Fidelity Asian Values PLC portfolio manager Nitin Bajaj discusses his approach to navigating the ebbs and flows of today’s uncertain macro environment, with a focus on key stock-specific opportunities he has identified in India over recent months.
Portfolio manager Alex Wright outlines why shorted stocks can provide a contrarian signal and where he believes the market is currently failing to recognise the potential for a future recovery.
Reasons to celebrate - 25 years of Fidelity Special Values PLC
Alex Wright, Portfolio Manager of the Fidelity Special Values PLC explains how the trusts consistent and disciplined investment approach has outperformed the FTSE All Share Index since its launch 25 years ago.