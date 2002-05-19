*Source: World Health Organisation; World Bank

The information provided is not a financial promotion and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to make an investment into any fund or company managed by Polar Capital. Polar Capital is not rendering legal or accounting advice through this material; viewers should contact their legal and accounting professionals for such information. This document does not constitute a prospectus, offer, invitation or solicitation to buy or sell securities and is not intended to provide the sole basis for any evaluation of the securities or any other instruments, which may be discussed in it. All opinions and estimates in this report constitute the best judgement of Polar Capital as of the date hereof, but are subject to change without notice, and do not necessarily represent the views of Polar Capital. It should not be assumed that recommendations made in future will be profitable or will equal performance of the securities in this document. Polar Capital LLP is a limited liability partnership number OC314700. It is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and is registered as an investment advisor with the US Securities & Exchange Commission (“SEC”).