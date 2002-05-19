Polar Capital
Polar Capital is a specialist, investment-led, active fund management company.
We offer investors a wide range of regional and sector-based funds built using a fundamental, research-driven approach, run by dedicated, specialist investment teams. The Company manages three sector-based investment trusts, covering some of the largest sectors in the world: technology, healthcare and financials.
Polar Capital Technology Trust plc
Growing our investors’ assets since 1996.
Access the growth potential of companies in the global technology sector. Managed by a team of dedicated technology specialists, this trust has grown to become a leading European investor with a multi-cycle/multi-year track record – a result of the managers’ approach to investing, with the ability to spot developing technology trends early and to invest in those companies best placed to exploit them.
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc
Healthcare is a growth sector in a low growth world.
Healthcare is a long-term, secular growth sector as ageing populations drive the demand and the need for increased healthcare provision. Global healthcare spending was over $7.6trn in 2014 and is projected to grow faster than GDP.* The political conundrum is how to deliver better healthcare to more people for less money. Healthcare companies with products or services that deliver demonstrable value and drive efficiency are well placed for growth.
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc
Oiling the wheels of the worldwide economy.
The financial sector oils the wheels of the worldwide economy and is the largest sector globally. It includes banks, life and non-life insurance companies, asset managers, stock exchanges, specialty lenders and fintech companies. Technological developments and regulatory changes post the financial crisis are leading to profound changes which are providing attractive investment opportunities in a sector in different stages of recovery and within under penetrated emerging markets.
Polar Capital Global Financials Ord (LSE:PCFT)
Latest News
Cloud computing: A business necessity
In just a decade, cloud computing has become the default computing platform, with 88% of organisations now adopting a cloud-first strategy. What began as a way of increasing flexibility and reducing IT costs has morphed into a strategic necessity for companies to become more agile and access infrastructure capabilities that they do not have themselves. Read more.
10 years after the bank lows, is it time to return to financials?
Ten years after banks hit their lows, sentiment towards the sector has once again turned sharply negative. Most bank shares are now at a 40%+ discount to broader equity markets which is significantly larger than their historic levels. So, is the current pessimism misplaced or still valid?Read more.
Healthcare: Investing for the 21st century and beyond
Deane Donnigan, fund manager at Polar Capital, discusses the opportunities within healthcare and whether they will be seized. Read more.
