Security hub - New look log in

Why are we telling you about this?

We know that customers who regularly log in may be worried if their log in screen looks different from one day to the next. That’s why we’re letting you know that changes are coming and showing you how your log in process will change.

Do I need to change my password?

No – your password will stay the same.

I have forgotten my password. How do I reset it?

If you can’t remember your password, click ‘forgotten your password’ and you will be taken to a new screen where you can reset it.