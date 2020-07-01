Home >
Security hub - New look log in
The way you log in to ii.co.uk is getting a new look
As part of our ongoing security enhancements, we’re making some changes to your login process.
Soon, when you log in to ii.co.uk, you will be asked for your username and passwords on two different screens.
Step one
Once you go to ii.co.uk , click ‘log in’ and enter your username.
Step two
After clicking ‘continue’, your username will appear on a new screen and you will need to enter your password.
Why are we telling you about this?
We know that customers who regularly log in may be worried if their log in screen looks different from one day to the next. That’s why we’re letting you know that changes are coming and showing you how your log in process will change.
Do I need to change my password?
No – your password will stay the same.
I have forgotten my password. How do I reset it?
If you can’t remember your password, click ‘forgotten your password’ and you will be taken to a new screen where you can reset it.