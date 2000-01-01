ii ACE 40 - Threadneedle UK Social Bond Fund

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Experienced and well-resourced manager: Simon Bond has managed the fund since its inception in December 2013. He has over 30 years’ experience in investment management and now focuses on managing Columbia Threadneedle’s social bond portfolios and developing other responsible investment strategies across the firm.

Respectable performance: The fund has been close to the average, or marginally exceeded, the performance of funds in the peer group over the longer term. We view the performance as respectable when taking into account the fund’s impact investing mandate.

The fund is reasonably priced: The ‘Z Gross’ income share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.44%.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Embraces. This means the fund adopts a targeted or proactive approach to ethical investing, in an effort to make a positive impact and/or environmental outcomes.

Fund EcoMarket category: Social Themed. These funds typically focus on ‘people issues’ (such as employment and basic necessities of life). Social themed fund managers focus significantly on societal benefits when analysing companies for investment.

How the fund is managed: The fund aims to provide both income and the potential to grow capital invested. The fund’s investments aim to support socially beneficial activities and developments. At least two-thirds of the assets of the fund will be in bonds that are issued in the UK. The fund invests in bonds issued by companies, governments, voluntary organisations and/or charities that engage in socially beneficial activities and development. Investments are assessed by the fund manager by reference to a social assessment methodology developed by Big Issue Invest and the management company.

THE RISKS

Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not invest primarily in bonds issued by entities engaged in socially beneficial activities.