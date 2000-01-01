ii ACE 40 - Threadneedle UK Social Bond Fund
|Asset Group
|Asset Sub-Group
|Investment Category
|Fixed Income
|Sterling bonds
|Adventurous
|
WHY WE RECOMMEND IT
Experienced and well-resourced manager: Simon Bond has managed the fund since its inception in December 2013. He has over 30 years’ experience in investment management and now focuses on managing Columbia Threadneedle’s social bond portfolios and developing other responsible investment strategies across the firm.
Respectable performance: The fund has been close to the average, or marginally exceeded, the performance of funds in the peer group over the longer term. We view the performance as respectable when taking into account the fund’s impact investing mandate.
The fund is reasonably priced: The ‘Z Gross’ income share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.44%.
ETHICAL CRITERIA
ii ACE ethical style: Embraces. This means the fund adopts a targeted or proactive approach to ethical investing, in an effort to make a positive impact and/or environmental outcomes.
Fund EcoMarket category: Social Themed. These funds typically focus on ‘people issues’ (such as employment and basic necessities of life). Social themed fund managers focus significantly on societal benefits when analysing companies for investment.
How the fund is managed: The fund aims to provide both income and the potential to grow capital invested. The fund’s investments aim to support socially beneficial activities and developments. At least two-thirds of the assets of the fund will be in bonds that are issued in the UK. The fund invests in bonds issued by companies, governments, voluntary organisations and/or charities that engage in socially beneficial activities and development. Investments are assessed by the fund manager by reference to a social assessment methodology developed by Big Issue Invest and the management company.
THE RISKS
Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not invest primarily in bonds issued by entities engaged in socially beneficial activities.
|Information and data compiled October 2020.
Risk warnings
The information we provide in the ACE investments list does not constitute a "personal recommendation". You should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances and that the ethical style of the investment reflects your personal beliefs.
Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.
Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab.
If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor.
Any changes to the ii ACE investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii ACE investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii ACE list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii ACE investments list.