Shares for the future: a rare double downgrade
A revolt against a new service, management change and geopolitical risk has forced analyst Richard Beddard to lower scores for both these companies.
5th December 2025 10:09
by Richard Beddard from interactive investor
Today, I am downgrading two shares. One, in part, because of its own actions, and one because of circumstances largely out of its control.
Autotrader: deal-breaker
When I scored Auto Trader Group (LSE:AUTO)in July, it had begun to roll out its new Deal Builder. This is an important step in the company’s long-term aspiration to bring more of the car buying process online.
Autotrader is an online car marketplace, serving dealers and car buyers. Mostly it earns money from listings, advertisements placed by dealers. This is a business model that predates the internet, when Autotrader was a magazine.
Deal Builder, though, is much more. Before, a customer interested in buying a car would call or message the dealer. Now there are two more options. A customer can reserve the car for £99, or “build a deal”, which allows customers to add a part-exchange, complete a finance application from the retailers’ panel of lenders or Autotrader’s broker if the dealer doesn’t provide finance, choose between home delivery and picking the car up from the dealer, and reserve the car.
Originally piloted as an optional add-on, Autotrader changed tack in July by rolling Deal Builder out for all advertisers. It said this roll-out was accelerating in November’s half-year results.
But by prioritising the options that channel sales through to Deal Builder on its app and website and by requiring customers to sign in to Autotrader to message dealers, the company provoked a dealer rebellion being played out on online forums and YouTube. Autotrader says Deal Builder customers are more committed buyers, but dealers say they are receiving fewer leads.
Autotrader has responded to dealer criticism by rejigging the design of its website and app pages to give equal prominence to the options to call or message a dealer. It has also promised more support as Deal Builder is rolled out and it plans to set up dealer advisory panels. It has not disclosed any financial impact from lost and downgraded advertising subscriptions.
Since Autotrader is ploughing on with the roll-out, it must believe winning back the trust of dealers is mostly about presentation. Now it is tweaking the Deal Builder design in response to complaints and making a bigger effort to engage with dealers, [hoping] they will come to appreciate the better-quality leads while still receiving messages and calls.
But the botched launch also raises questions about Autotrader’s strategy. The company’s brand is so strong, it has a monopoly on online car advertising in the UK. Autotrader says it balances the interests of consumers and dealers. But it also has another constituency to satisfy, and that is Autotrader itself, its employees and shareholders.
By bundling Deal Builder advertising subscription packages, Autotrader wants to charge more for them. In theory, charging everybody more brings in more revenue than selling add-ons to portions of the dealer base. It also makes the car buyer’s experience more coherent by providing the same page for every dealer. It only works though, if most dealers recognise the value.
If Autotrader has to roll back or partially implement Deal Builder because dealers believe it has overreached, or finds it difficult to raise prices because dealers do not recognise the value, where will the growth come from? Autotrader can’t grow much by selling more online advertising because it already sells most of it.
Events this November show how dependent dealers are on Autotrader. That is a powerful reason to own the shares. But it also shows that Autotrader is dependent on dealers. If it looks like the company is gouging customers by adding features they don’t want and charging them more for it, that is not the win-win situation I am looking for.
Auto Trader
AUTO
Online marketplace for motor vehicles
02/12/2025
7/10
How capably has Auto Trader made money?
3.0
Auto Trader has grown revenue and profit at about 10% CAGR over the last decade by selling advertising subscriptions to car dealers and additional packages to generate, promote and price listings. As the biggest classified site by far, powerful network effects pull in buyers and dealers.
How big are the risks?
2.0
Because Auto Trader is dominant it must do more for existing retail customers to grow. It is not clear to me what the potential for growth is and retailers have new competitors: leasing companies, online leasing comparison sites, and manufacturers themselves.
How fair and coherent is its strategy?
2.0
Autotrader must satisfy car dealers and car buyers. The Autotrader app is highly rated, but the poor reception of Deal Builder shows dealers are questioning whether it is adding enough value to justify price increases. Employees are motivated and loyal.
How low (high) is the share price compared to normalised profit?
0.0
Low. A share price of 634p values the enterprise at £5,467 million, about 18 times normalised profit.
NB: Bold text indicates factors that reduce the score. Bold and italicised text doubly so. The maximum score is 3 for each criterion except price, which has a maximum of 1 (explainedhere)
In a blog published on Autotrader, chief executive Nathan Coe offered an apology to dealers for not communicating the Deal Builder roll-out better. Perhaps the initiatives that follow will strengthen its relationship with them.
My doubts, though, have resulted in a one-point reduction in Autotrader’s score. Half a point for the botched launch, which I will probably remove when it is clear relations with dealers have improved.
The other half point will not be returned until it is clear that Autotrader has added sufficient value to raise prices.
Autotrader raises prices at annual pricing and product events. The next one is April. If it achieves an above-inflation price rise without more discontent, perhaps things are OK.
Judges Scientific: good news, bad backdrop
Judges Scientific (LSE:JDG)’s veteran founder is stepping down as chief executive next February. The company has grown principally by acquisition and David Cicurel has been the scientific instrument manufacturer’s principal dealmaker.
His retirement is not in itself particularly good news, but it was becoming inevitable given his age. The good news is Judges Scientific appears to have planned the succession meticulously in recent years, strengthening the board and creating a broader executive committee.
The new chief executive is Tim Prestidge, who joined nearly three years ago and is currently business development director. Previously, he was a divisional chief executive at Halma, another very successful serial acquirer of technology businesses.
Besides David Cicurel, the longest-serving board member is Brad Ormsby, who has been chief financial officer for a decade. Mr Cicurel is not stepping back from the board though; he will become non-executive chair.
Although management changes can unsettle me, this one doesn’t.
I am nicking half a point from Judges’ score though. When I scored the share in May, I added a “brief note on geopolitics”. Judges is a global exporter, and it faces challenges in the world’s two biggest markets for scientific instruments: China and the US. The US government has dramatically reduced the scientific funding of universities which are big customers, and China is on a self-sufficiency drive.
I wrote that “penalising the company’s score because it is a successful exporter serving a wide variety of customers seems perverse”.
I think that was naive. I value these companies using their historical earning power (average return on capital). If Judges’ prospects are reduced in China, which it previously thought of as a high-growth market, and in the US, its biggest market after Europe, then I must account for the risk that growth and profitability will not be as commanding as in the past.
This downgrade is also a matter of consistency. Since I scored Judges, I have scored Renishaw (LSE:RSW) and Oxford Instruments (LSE:OXIG), two other export champions. I recognised the geopolitical risk in their scores, so I need to recognise it in Judges’.
Judges Scientific
JDG
Manufactures scientific instruments
02/12/2025
6.8/10
How capably has Judges Scientific made money?
3.0
Under founder and chief executive David Cicurel, JDG has achieved double-digit revenue and profit CAGRs, high levels of profitability and strong cash flows by buying and operating niche manufacturers of scientific instruments.
How big are the risks?
1.5
As Judges Scientific grows, it is buying riskier, pricier and more complex businesses. At 91% of operating capital, financial obligations are high by my standards and Judges. Reduced funding at US universities and China's self-sufficiency drive means growth will be harder to come by.
How fair and coherent is its strategy?
2.5
Scientific instruments enable research, which is beneficial to humanity. The company's strategy is to roll up more businesses. It is also doing more to foster organic growth, perhaps mitigating challenging growth prospects somewhat.
How low (high) is the share price compared to normalised profit?
-0.2
High. A share price of 5,700p values the enterprise at £438 million, about 19 times normalised profit.
NB: Bold text indicates factors that reduce the score. Bold and italicised text doubly so. The maximum score is 3 for each criterion except price, which has a maximum of 1 (explainedhere)
30 Shares for the future
Here is the ranked list of Decision Engine shares. I review the scores at least once a year, soon after each company has published its annual report. The price scores are calculated using the share price prior to publication.
Generally, I consider shares that score more than 5 out of 10 to be worthy of long-term investment in sizes determined by the ideal holding size (ihs%).
Tristel (LSE:TSTL) has published its annual report and is due to be re-scored.
company
description
score
qual
price
ih%
1
FW Thorpe
Makes lighting systems for commercial, industrial and public settings
9.0
0.8
9.6%
2
Howden Joinery
Supplies kitchens to small builders
8.0
0.6
7.1%
3
James Latham
Distributes imported panel products, timber, and laminates
7.5
1.0
7.0%
4
Bunzl
Distributes essential everyday items consumed by organisations
7.5
0.6
6.1%
5
Solid State
Manufactures electronic systems and distributes components
7.0
1.0
5.9%
6
Jet2
Package tour operator and leisure airline
7.0
1.0
5.9%
7
Softcat
Sells software and hardware to businesses and public sector
7.5
0.4
5.9%
8
Hollywood Bowl
Operates tenpin bowling centres
7.5
0.1
5.2%
9
Churchill China
Manufactures tableware for restaurants etc.
6.5
1.0
5.0%
10
Oxford Instruments
Makes imaging and semiconductor manufacturing systems
6.5
1.0
5.0%
11
Bloomsbury Publishing
Publishes books and educational resources
7.5
-0.1
4.8%
12
Porvair
Manufactures filters and laboratory equipment
8.0
-0.7
4.6%
13
Renew
Maintenance and improvement of national infrastructure
7.5
-0.2
4.6%
14
Cohort
Manufactures/supplies defence tech, training, consultancy
8.0
-0.8
4.4%
15
Advanced Medical Solutions
Manufactures surgical adhesives, sutures and dressings
6.5
0.6
4.2%
16
Volution
Manufacturer of ventilation products
8.5
-1.5
4.1%
17
Auto Trader
Online marketplace for motor vehicles
7.0
7.0
0.0
4.1%
18
Anpario
Manufactures natural animal feed additives
7.0
0.0
4.0%
19
Focusrite
Designs recording equipment, synthesisers and sound systems
6.0
1.0
4.0%
20
Macfarlane
Distributes and manufactures protective packaging
6.0
1.0
4.0%
21
Cake Box
Cake shop franchise and sweet manufacturer
7.0
-0.1
3.8%
22
YouGov
Surveys public opinion and conducts market research online
6.0
0.9
3.7%
23
Judges Scientific
Manufactures scientific instruments
6.8
7.0
-0.2
3.6%
24
Goodwin
Casts and machines steel and processes minerals for niche markets
8.5
-1.7
3.6%
25
Games Workshop
Designs, makes and distributes Warhammer. Licenses IP
8.5
-1.7
3.5%
26
Keystone Law
Operates a network of self-employed lawyers
7.5
-0.8
3.4%
27
4Imprint
Customises and distributes promotional goods
8.0
-1.6
2.9%
28
Renishaw
Makes tools and systems for manufacturers
6.5
-0.3
2.5%
29
Quartix
Supplies vehicle tracking systems to small fleets
7.5
-1.8
2.5%
30
Tristel
Manufactures disinfectants for simple medical instruments and surfaces
7.5
-2.0
2.5%
Click on a share's score to see a breakdown (scores may have changed due to movements in share price). Key: qual is the share’s score out of 9 for the three quality factors (capabilities, risks, and strategy), price is the price score from -3 to +1, and ih% is the suggested ideal holding size as a percentage of the total value of a diversified portfolio.
