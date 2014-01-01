ii ACE 40: Baillie Gifford Global Stewardship
WHY WE RECOMMEND IT
Experienced and highly regarded team: Six fund managers run the fund. This allows all best ideas to be discussed, as well as eliminating key person risk.
Clear and well-defined investment process: Global strategy with a long-term investment horizon, providing exposure to companies which are beneficial to the society and exhibit a responsible culture.
Superior performance: Strong three-year track record (however the managers’ track record goes long before that and is also successful).
The fund is competitively priced: The ‘B’ share class has annual ongoing charges of 0.53%.
ETHICAL CRITERIA
ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.
Fund EcoMarket category: ESG Plus. This relates to funds that have a strong ESG strategy plus SRI/ethical/stewardship-related activity.
How the fund is managed: The team runs a portfolio of around 70 to 100 holdings out of an investable universe of an estimate 6,000 opportunities. The fund is diversified on a sector and theme level and it is unusual for a single stock to exceed 6% weight of the overall portfolio. Company research is carried out by dedicated specialist teams: US, Europe, Japan, UK, Emerging Markets and smaller companies. Each stock in the portfolio is included because the team believes it has the potential to be a great responsible growth company, and every holding can make a meaningful difference to the performance. ‘Sin’ sectors such as tobacco, alcohol, gambling, adult entertainment, armaments and fossil fuels are excluded.
The fund has a target to deliver net of charges returns in excess of the MSCI AC World Index by at least 2% per annum over rolling five-year periods. In addition, the portfolio is likely to look and perform very differently to the benchmark, where overlap with the index would typically be less than 10%.
THE RISKS
Ethical screening: In certain market conditions, the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.
Currency: Because investments are made predominantly outside the UK, performance may be significantly affected by changes in exchange rates.
