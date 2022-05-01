Sustainable investing FAQs

What is your selection process for the sustainable investment long list?

Our starting point was to compile a list of all funds, investment trusts and exchange traded funds available on the interactive investor platform by screening for names that suggested they have some form of sustainable, environmental, social or governance bias. We then reviewed various industry databases, including SRI Services and Morningstar which monitor for investment styles and sustainability. This gave us a starting point where we had a full list of potential sustainable options. This list was then further edited by industry experts at SRI Services to help confirm and classify relevant funds. This list is our long list. We have tried to ensure that the list is as complete as possible and shows all funds that set out to significantly include sustainable and ESG issues into their fund management strategies. We have listed these as: Avoids (funds that simply exclude certain areas – in varying degrees); Considers (funds that give careful consideration to a wide range of issues and may apply a range of different strategies including positive stock selection); Embraces (funds that are primarily focused on delivering solutions and may concentrate on a single issue or outcome). However, within these groups there is very significant variation and no single fund will appeal to everyone. Investors should do their own independent research to make sure that any choices meet their own personal views on sustainable, social and environmental issues.

We welcome comments. These can be sent to us on ethicalinvesting@ii.co.uk Please note that we will not be able to reply to all individual queries, however, we will consider the points raised when updating the list.