Money Twist Quiz

At interactive investor, we’re fighting for financial independence, and we’re well aware that that journey starts in the classroom. So we’ve set ourselves a challenge – we’re aiming to raise the money to fund 10 Money Twist sessions for secondary school students.

These innovative lessons are delivered in schools by the financial education charity MyBnk, and are designed to help students develop positive money habits and mindsets from an early age.

For an inspirational glimpse into the classroom and the impact Money Twist sessions can have on young people’s attitudes to their cash, watch this video.