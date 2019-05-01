Money Twist Quiz
At interactive investor, we’re fighting for financial independence, and we’re well aware that that journey starts in the classroom. So we’ve set ourselves a challenge – we’re aiming to raise the money to fund 10 Money Twist sessions for secondary school students.
These innovative lessons are delivered in schools by the financial education charity MyBnk, and are designed to help students develop positive money habits and mindsets from an early age.
For an inspirational glimpse into the classroom and the impact Money Twist sessions can have on young people’s attitudes to their cash, watch this video.
We want to spread the word and challenge our friends and colleagues as we raise money, so we’ve devised a short quiz based around the financial challenges facing today’s teenagers, from Saturday jobs and learning to drive to managing their spending and understanding debt. Sounds easy? Give it a go – you might be surprised…
Participants who register their names and email addresses by creating an account before beginning the quiz will be in with a chance to win one of five £50 prize vouchers. Winners will be selected at random from the top 10% of the scoreboard.
Please, please help us reach our goal by giving generously on our Virgin Giving page! It will cost MyBnk a total of £5,150 to deliver 10 x 200 minute sessions. interactive investor will match what we raise towards that target, which means we need to raise £2,575 to hit our ten-session goal.
So please help us reach – or beat – our target of £2,575!
Quiz Terms and Conditions:
‘Are you as smart as a 14-year-old’ Quiz was created and issued by interactive investor. Quiz participants wishing to be entered for the prize draw to win one of five £50 voucher prizes must create an account on the quiz landing page. The top 10% of point scores on the leader board will be entered into the draw. Winners will be selected at random from all qualifying entrants following the closing date of the quiz at 12pm on 13th June 2019 BST. The judges’ decision will be final and no correspondence will be entered into. Winners will be notified by email to the address they have provided when creating an account through the quiz website and the name given will appear on the quiz scoreboard. There is no limit to the number of times participants can play the quiz under one account, but one account equals one entry only. There is no obligation for quiz participants to donate to the MyBnk charity donation page. All funds raised through the donation page will go to support the MyBnk Money Twist programme, and at least the first £2,575 will be matched by interactive investor. The promoter is Interactive Investor Services Limited, Exchange Court, Duncombe Street, Leeds LS1 4AX.