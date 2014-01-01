new website FAQs

We have FAQs relating to the following sections:

New virtual portfolio and discussion board service

Old Shareprice accounts

If you have feedback for us or a question then please visit our beta community.

Research accounts

If you had an interactive investor research account(s) the below questions and answers might be of interest. Or, if there is anything we have missed, email us at interactivehelp@ii.co.uk - please use “Free User Platform” as the subject and ensure you include your username and the email address registered on your research account.

Which research accounts have been migrated to the new website?

All research accounts accessed during the last 12 months have been migrated to the new virtual portfolio and discussion board service.

Can I still have more than one research account?

There is no limit on the number of accounts you can have, so long as they each have a unique email address.

If I have a trading account as well, do they need to have the same email address?

You can use the same email address for both accounts. For the time being you'll continue to use your username/account number to login to your trading account(s). We intend to give you a single login in the near future.

Will my discussion board name change?

Your discussion board name as well as any discussion content has been transferred to the new service. Private board content and user follow and block settings have not been retained. Where you have multiple accounts, unless each has a unique email address, only the discussion-board name and content of the most recently used account has been retained.

How do I set myself up for Discussion Boards?

The new site will automatically enable you for discussion boards, you will just need to set up your nickname on the my profile screen once the changes happen.

What happens to my current portfolio?

Your existing virtual portfolio(s) has been moved to the new service. You will be able to have up to ten portfolios, each with up to 100 rows available. Please note, not all investments are available in the new service, so they will display without a price or value.

What if I no longer have access to the email I registered with?

If you haven't logged into the account in the last 12 months, it will have been closed. It only takes a few minutes to open a new account, just make sure you have a valid email address with you.

My research account has an up to date email on there, but it hasn’t migrated, why is this?

Providing that your email is up to date and you have logged in within the last 12 months then your account will have moved over. If you have not accessed your account in the last 12 months then you will need to re-apply.

My email address won't update online, what should I do?

Email us at interactivehelp@ii.co.uk and we will update for you.

What has happened to my QuoteStream / level 2 pricing subscription?

We no longer offer Quotestream / level 2 pricing within research accounts. If you previously subscribed for this service it ended on 8th June. This service is available to ii customers who hold a trading account with us; an additional charge may apply. You can find out more about the service here. We're sorry that previous settings from a research account will not be carried over to a new subscription.

Old Shareprice accounts

How is my discussion board nickname chosen?

Anything that comes before the @ in your email address will be used as your nickname.

How do I change my discussion board nickname?

Upon logging in for the first time you will see a prompt that asks if you want to change your nickname. If you do, follow the instructions.