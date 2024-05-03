Four AIM shares that are potential bid targets

Takeover activity remains a major factor on AIM, and it is a significant reason why the number of companies on the junior market is falling at such a rapid rate. Not just that, but AIM is also losing some of its better companies.

In the first quarter of 2024, nine out of the 17 companies that left AIM were taken over and last year bids accounted for around two-fifths of the departures. Other bids, such as the takeover of wealth management company Mattioli Woods (LSE:MTW) are nearing completion.

Two out of the top 10 AIM companies by market capitalisation at the end of 2022 have been acquired, while the figure is seven out of the top 100, with two more currently involved in bids – Mattioli Woods and self-storage sites operator Lok'n Store Group (LSE:LOK), where Belgium-based Shurgard Self Storage has launched an offer.

There has also been a bid approach for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Ordinary Shares (LSE:AFM), which was in the top 50 companies. Bridgepoint Advisers made the original approach to the provider of consultancy services to wealth management companies and Cinven is also considering making a bid.

While some takeovers are due to companies being short of cash, such as sustainable fuels developer Velocys, many of the targets are relatively large, profitable AIM companies that are generating cash and have excellent long-term prospects – not necessarily reflected in the share price, though.

The bidders can see that there is value in many AIM companies because of their share price underperformance in the past three years. Even the modest uptick in AIM’s performance has not done much to raise the ratings of these companies and some are well below their record highs.

There are still plenty of AIM companies which are trading on multiples that do not reflect the medium-term potential of the businesses.

Here are companies that might fall prey to a bidder. Even if they do not, the underlying value of the businesses should eventually be recognised by the market, although it may take a little longer.

Vertu Motors (VTU)

Share price: 70.5p

Market capitalisation: £238 million

The takeovers of Cambria Automobiles, Marshalls, Lookers and the Pendragon car dealerships, plus the planned sale of its vehicle distribution business by fully listed Inchcape (LSE:INCH), mean that there are few peers left for Vertu Motors (LSE:VTU) and anyone who wants exposure to motor dealers. Caffyns (LSE:CFYN) remains on the Main Market, but it is much smaller and less profitable. Caffyns does have a lower rating, but the track record is not as good as Vertu Motors, although it does trade at an even bigger discount to net asset value (NAV).

Vertu Motors has grown sharply since joining AIM in December 2006 at an issue price of 60p and a market capitalisation of £5.4 million. It has been a regular dividend payer since 2011, other than in the period of Covid lockdowns. Management has used cash generated from operations and debt to grow the business via acquisition and subsequently improve the profitability of those dealerships. Vertu Motors is a dealer for a wide spread of manufacturers of cars and other vehicles.

Vertu Motors is releasing full-year figures to February 2024 on 15 May. Progressive Research forecasts an improvement in pre-tax profit from £36.5 million to £37.3 million, while NAV is forecast to rise to 108.5p/share. Net tangible asst value is estimated at 70.5p/share. The prospective multiple is less than nine.

There is stake building. Cinch Holdings holds 9.1%, while Dublin-based motor dealer Nivag Holdings recently increased its stake from 3.3% to 4.1%. Vertu Motors would be an attractive proposition for anyone seeking a significant presence in the UK motor dealer market, but even without a takeover the investment made in the business will pay off in the longer term.

Kinovo (KINO)

Share price: 49.8p

Market cap: £31.3 million

Property services provider Kinovo (LSE:KINO) revealed this week that trading is ahead of expectations, with organic growth of 23% in the year to March 2024. Underlying pre-tax profit should be more than £6 million.

That excludes costs related to the DCB contracts, which were guaranteed by Kinovo when it was sold. Some of these are still to be completed, but they are progressing. Kinovo previously admitted that the costs of the guarantees to complete work on these projects will be £2.9 million higher than previously expected – taking the total cost to £8.6 million some of which has already been spent. That is why the share price tanked and has only partly recovered.

Yet, the balance sheet is strong, and cash generated by the business should cover the additional costs and still leave net cash by the end of March 2025. The shares are trading on less than seven times estimated 2023-24 earnings and there should be a further profit improvement in the current financial year.

Directors were buying shares at around 41p each during March. Kinovo would make a good add-on business for a larger property services firm that would not have any trouble financing the DCB contracts. There should be a significant recovery in the share price over the next couple of years as the DCB contracts become a thing of the past and Kinovo can be judged on its core business.