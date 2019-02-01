Research Account Offer
Taking control of your finances can be daunting. We believe that everyone has the right to start investing. That's why we give you the tools and support to build your confidence to make the right calls.
Our research account is a great place to start, allowing you to track the performance of funds, shares and trusts you're interested in, and giving you access to our newsletters and discussion boards.
Join over 1 million people using us to make better investment decisions.
Why choose interactive investor?
- We offer the widest range of investment opportunities in the UK, so you can invest on your terms
- We bring you impartial, expert intelligence from our specialists and community. So you can make better investment choices
- We give you an award winning platform and service - with tools you can trust to help you become a better investor
Terms and Conditions
Who may enter:
- The prize draw is open to customers of Interactive Investor Services Limited (“IISL”) who are UK residents aged 18 years or over and who open an Interactive Investor Research Account from and including 4 February 2019 to and including 4 May (the “Offer Period”).
- The prize draw is not open to employees of IISL, their families, agents or anyone else professionally associated with this prize draw.
How to enter:
- You will automatically receive one qualifying entry into the prize draw if you open a Research Account during the Offer Period.
- You can also make a qualifying entry into the prize draw for free by sending a covering letter to Interactive Investor, Exchange Court, Duncombe Street, Leeds LS1 4AX making reference to the prize draw and including your IISL account number. Postal entries must be received by 4 May 2019.
- Only one entry per person is allowed.
The prize:
- Winners will receive a £100 Marks and Spencer gift card. This will be an electronic voucher, sent via email. The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable, and is not redeemable for cash or other prizes. Please read the Marks and Spencer Gift Card scheme Terms & Conditions, which also apply.
- IISL retains the right to substitute the prize with another prize of similar value in the event the original prize offered is not available.
- IISL reserves the right to alter, withdraw or amend this prize draw offer at any time.
Winner selection and notification:
- The winners will be selected by way of a random draw from all qualifying entries received in accordance with these terms and conditions. The draw will take place on or after 4 May 2019
- The winners will be notified on, or as soon as reasonably practicable after, 4 May 2019 by email. The notification will include details of how the prize can be claimed. Winners must provide their name and address in response to the notification in order to claim their prize.
- In the event that the winner does not accept their prize IISL reserves the right to select an alternative winner at random.
Personal Details:
- By accepting the prize, the winner consents to the use by IISL for a period of 12 months, of the winner's name and city of residence for the sole purposes of announcing the winner and, in entering the Prize Draw, all entrants consent to the same.
- By completing a qualifying entry, all participants agree to be bound by these terms and confirm that the decision of IISL is binding.
English Law applies:
- The Prize Draw will be governed by English law and entrants to the Prize Draw submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.
Promoter:
- The prize draw is run by Interactive Investor Services Limited, Exchange Court, Duncombe Street, Leeds LS1 4AX.