ii ACE 40 - Trojan Ethical Income Fund

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Experienced and well-resourced manager: Hugo Ure, in charge of Troy Asset Management’s responsible investment process, has managed the fund since its launch in January 2016. He is well-supported by other analysts and managers in the group’s equity income team.

Unconstrained approach: Although the fund has some three quarters of assets under management invested in the UK, it also has some exposure to North American and continental European companies, up to a maximum of 30% of assets.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Avoids. This means the fund simply screens out specific sectors considered to be unethical, or stocks whose environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores are below a certain threshold.

Fund EcoMarket category: Ethical - Balanced. These funds combine a wide range of, sometimes complex, positive and negative ethical screening policies as part of their investment strategies and may apply ‘best in sector’ strategies – which means they may invest in most sectors.

How the fund is managed: The investment objective of the fund is to provide income with the potential for capital growth in the medium term. Its investment policy is to invest substantially in UK and overseas equities. Investments will not be made in companies which derive material exposure to revenues from fossil fuels, pornography, tobacco, alcohol, gambling, high interest rate lending and certain types of armaments.

THE RISKS

Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.

Portfolio concentration: The fund has a concentrated portfolio compared with its benchmark, the FTSE All-Share index. The portfolio typically holds around 45 stocks.

Currency: Although the fund invests mainly in the UK, your investment may be significantly affected by changes in currency exchange rates.