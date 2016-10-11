Berkeley Energia could be nuclear powerhouse

The world's population is growing fast. There'll be another 1.2 billion of us by 2030, according to forecasters, and 9.7 billion in 2050. It's inconceivable that fossil fuels will provide all our energy needs, so alternatives are required. Wind and solar are great, but only nuclear power can fill the gap. That requires uranium, more specifically uranium from a small region of western Spain.

About three hours west of Madrid sits Salamanca, a project developed by AIM and ASX-listed miner Berkeley Energia. The shallow, high grade Zona 7 deposit, discovered just over 18 months ago, contains more than 30 million pounds of uranium and was a game changer for the company.

In July, it made public the results of a Definitive-Feasibility Study (DFS) which confirmed it will be one of the world's lowest cost producers, able to generate strong after tax cash flows through the current low point in the uranium cycle.

Over a 10-year period, the project could produce an average of 4.4 million pounds of uranium per year at a cash cost of $13.30 per pound (/lb) and total cash cost of $15.06.

That Berkeley can get uranium out of the ground far more efficiently than rivals is crucial following the fall in the price of uranium this year. It's currently down 20% at a decade low, and big mines like Cameco's Rabbit Lake in Canada are shutting down. They're just too expensive, and they're not the only ones feeling the pinch. Many projects are being shelved.

Of course, that begs the question why Berkeley is hell-bent on putting its 100%-owned project into production. Well, there are two answers. Firstly, the company has ploughed $60 million into the project over the past decade and it's ready to be developed. It's already started pouring concrete and the mine should be up and running in 2018.

Berkeley has been, and continues to be a huge beneficiary of European Union generosity, which sees millions available to incentivise regional projects on the continent. Unemployment around the mine area is high, and Berkeley offers locals great job opportunities.

Secondly, Berkeley has a rare combination of low capital costs - infrastructure is already in place, so very little spend there - plus operating costs at half the current uranium price. The current spot price is $26/lb and long-term contract price of $41/lb. After the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011, the uranium price plunged from around $68/lb to $48/lb

"High cost producers can't live at these costs," says managing director Paul Atherley. "We can produce at less than $15/lb. Others are at $30/lb. Utilities will likely move from high cost producers to low cost producers because they need certainty of supply."