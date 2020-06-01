Interactive Investor
Guide to UK tax
Discover everything a UK investor needs to know about tax, with added insight from our experts.

It’s important to choose the right investment for you, but it’s just as important to understand how the many different taxes can affect your wealth.

It doesn’t matter how much you’re investing, knowing the range of tax allowances available can help you significantly improve your finances and future outcomes, from pensions, ISAs and savings to dividends and capital gains.

Lee Wild, Head of Equity Strategy at ii

Tax Year End

Everything you need to know about Tax Year End.

Capital Gains Tax

Everything you need to know about Capital Gains Tax.

Tax insight

15 December

interactive investor comments on IFS report, Death and Taxes and Pensions

By Jemma Jackson
13 December

Use this neat ISA trick to avoid a big tax bill in 2023

By Alice Guy
8 December

Freezing tax thresholds could increase tax burden for poorest workers by 107% by 2028

By Jemma Jackson
6 December

10 essential things to know about pension tax relief

By Alice Guy

Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling.