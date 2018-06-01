pensions - planning your retirement
We're living longer, staying active longer and that means a different way of planning for, and funding, our retirement.
Richard Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, interactive investor
Understand how long you might spend in retirement. How healthy might you be over that time?
When will you receive your state pension, and how much will it be? Plus, when will you get that free bus pass!
How well might your current - and future- pension savings support your retirement?
The value of investments made within a SIPP can fall as well as rise and you may end up with a fund at retirement that’s worth less than you invested. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (age 57 from 2028).
Other fees apply – please see our charges for full details.
how do ii customers invest for the long term?
How do today's SIPP customers allocate their pension savings and what are their most popular stocks and funds?
Rebecca O'Keeffe, Head of Investments reviews how different age groups are approaching long term investing. Check the facts and figures and read her analysis here.
How much you pay to manage your pension over time will have a big impact on its final value.
