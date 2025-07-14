Planning your retirement

Planning your retirement

Get set for your retirement

Find the tools to help you plan and fund your future.

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Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. If you’re unsure about opening a SIPP or transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser.

We can help at any stage of retirement planning

Whatever your plans for retirement, we’re here to support you every step of the way. From beginner guides and pension calculators to understanding your drawdown options, use the tools, guides and services below to help build the retirement of your dreams.

Important information on pension withdrawals

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Before requesting a withdrawal

Once a request to make a withdrawal from a pension has been made it cannot be cancelled. This means Tax Treatment & Pension Allowances changes cannot be reversed. If you are unsure do not request a withdrawal. We recommend speaking to an authorised financial advisor or seeking guidance from the Government’s Pensionwise Service.

Saving for retirement

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ii Personal Pension (SIPP)

Explore our five-time Which? Recommended SIPP and take advantage of flat-fee investing and the freedom to choose exactly what to invest your money in.

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Low-cost drawdown

We charge no drawdown set-up or ongoing admin fees - it's all included in our low-cost SIPP. Take your money as tax-free cash, income drawdown, lump sums, or a combination that suits your needs.

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SIPPs for self-employed

Whether you run a limited company, work as a contractor, or freelance, it’s important to have a pension that suits your needs. The ii SIPP offers the flexibility and control many self-employed people value.

Making the most of your pensions

Consolidate your pensions with ii

Combining your pension pots

Each year, thousands of people transfer billions of pounds from other pension providers to the ii SIPP. Our flat fees mean the more you keep with us, the more you save.

Transfer a pension to ii

Transfer your pension to ii

It’s free to transfer a pension to ii - join the thousands transferring their pensions for our lower costs, greater control and better support.

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Investment ideas for your pension

Find inspiration in our expert’s top picks and latest pensions news and analysis.

Retirement planning tools

Low, flat fees

SIPP pension calculator

Find out if you're saving enough for the retirement you want.

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Drawdown & retirement income calculator

See how long your pension will last.

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Compare pension charges

Don’t let your pension be eaten up by charges. See if you could save.

Taking your retirement income

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Pension options at retirement

We offer flexible withdrawal options including tax-free cashincome drawdown and lump sums.

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Tax-free cash

When you reach retirement age and can access your pension, you can take up to 25% of your pension tax-free.

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Income drawdown

Take a tax-free lump sum of up to 25% and set up regular or one-off payments for the rest.

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Lump sums (UFPLS)

Take your pension in lump sums, as and when you need them. The first 25% of each lump sum is tax-free, and the rest is taxed as income.

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Annuity

Some pension providers offer annuities, which provide a guaranteed income in return for some or all of your pension pot.

Explore our drawdown investment pathways

Investment Pathways are four simple, low-cost options for investing your drawdown funds, chosen by our experts.

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Pension & SIPP guides

How much pension will I need to retire?

SIPP tax relief

SIPP inheritance tax guide

SIPP withdrawal rules

Thinking about a Self-Invested Personal Pension?

Our free Essential Guide to SIPPs has everything you need to know to help you get started. It covers what a SIPP is, how it works and whether it’s right for you.

How can Pension Wise help?

If you’re thinking about retiring soon and want to understand your options, make sure you speak to someone at Pension Wise.

Pension Wise is part of the government’s Money Helper service, offering free and impartial pension guidance to the over-50s. They can also help you decide if transferring your pension is the right choice for you.

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Latest pension news

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Open a pension

The best time to start investing in a SIPP is today. The sooner you start, the brighter your retirement could look.