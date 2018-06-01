Home >

Planning your retirement

Tools to help you plan and fund your retirement.

We're living longer, staying active longer and that means a different way of planning for, and funding, our retirement.

Richard Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, interactive investor

Retirement planning tools
How long might I live?

Understand how long you might spend in retirement. How healthy might you be over that time? 

Click here for the BBC Health life expectancy calculator

What will the state pension provide?

When will you receive your state pension, and how much will it be? Plus, when will you get that free bus pass!

Click here for your state pension facts

What pension might I expect?

How well might your current - and future- pension savings support your retirement?

Click here for the Money Advice Service calculator

Where can I get some help?

Pension Wise offers free and impartial government guidance about your defined contribution pension options.

Click here to visit the Pension Wise service

The value of investments made within a SIPP can fall as well as rise and you may end up with a fund at retirement that’s worth less than you invested. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (age 57 from 2028). 

Other fees apply – please see our charges for full details.

not sure where your pensions might be?

click here to visit the government's pension search website, which can help you find a lost pension.

how do ii customers invest for the long term?

How do today's SIPP customers allocate their pension savings and what are their most popular stocks and funds?

Rebecca O'Keeffe, Head of Investments reviews how different age groups are approaching long term investing. Check the facts and figures and read her analysis here.

How much you pay to manage your pension over time will have a big impact on its final value.

Compare SIPP costs

Get more from an ii SIPP

We don’t believe in charging a percentage fee that goes up as your investments grow.

Our award winning SIPP gives you fixed, transparent pricing, with no percentage-based fees.

Pay a fixed monthly admin fee of £10.

So you can watch your portfolio grow whilst your costs stay the same.

