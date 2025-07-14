Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. If you’re unsure about opening a SIPP or transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
Whatever your plans for retirement, we’re here to support you every step of the way. From beginner guides and pension calculators to understanding your drawdown options, use the tools, guides and services below to help build the retirement of your dreams.
Once a request to make a withdrawal from a pension has been made it cannot be cancelled. This means Tax Treatment & Pension Allowances changes cannot be reversed. If you are unsure do not request a withdrawal. We recommend speaking to an authorised financial advisor or seeking guidance from the Government’s Pensionwise Service.
We offer flexible withdrawal options including tax-free cash, income drawdown and lump sums.
Investment Pathways are four simple, low-cost options for investing your drawdown funds, chosen by our experts.
If you’re thinking about retiring soon and want to understand your options, make sure you speak to someone at Pension Wise.
Pension Wise is part of the government’s Money Helper service, offering free and impartial pension guidance to the over-50s. They can also help you decide if transferring your pension is the right choice for you.