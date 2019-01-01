Making Contributions

SIPP minimum contribution amount

There is no minimum contribution for your SIPP. With an ii SIPP, you or your employer can make regular investments into your SIPP from as little as £25 per month. Any unused allowance may be carried forward for up to three years, if other conditions are met. You can easily make contributions via your online account using your debit card. To make a personal contribution via bank transfer or arrange contributions from your employer or another person, simply complete an ii SIPP contribution form.

Can I contribute to a pension if I am not earning?

If you do not have any earnings in the tax year, you can still make SIPP contributions of up to £2,880 and receive tax relief of up to £720, giving you a total of £3,660. If you have begun to drawdown income from your SIPP, you can contribute up to £4,000 per tax year.

Can my employer contribute to my SIPP?

Your employer can contribute to your SIPP, alongside or instead of a workplace pension. Contributions can be made regularly, or as a lump sum. If your employer pays a chunk of your salary directly into your SIPP, you may benefit, as you will not have to pay National Insurance on that sum. Employer contributions count towards your annual allowance but are not limited by your earnings. To arrange contributions from your employer, simply complete an ii SIPP contribution form.

Can I contribute more than my allowance?

If you contribute more than your allowance, you will not receive any tax relief, and may also be subject to an annual allowance charge, which will be added to the rest of your taxable income for the tax year. The only time you can contribute more than your SIPP contribution limit is if you qualify for "carry forward".

Can I still pay into a SIPP if I have already accessed my pension?

If you have accessed your SIPP and taken your tax-free lump sum, you are still able to pay in up to £4,000 per tax year. Alternatively, if you have retired but not yet begun to take an income from your pension, you can contribute up to £2,880 per tax year. All SIPP contributions will be tested against your lifetime allowance.

