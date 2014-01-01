Pension drawdown calculator
Find out how long your pension could last when taking a regular retirement income.
How to use the drawdown calculator
Simply enter your details using the sliders and then adjust to see how a few changes could make a difference.
Based on an estimated pension value of £300,000 when retiring at 65 years of age
The estimated pension value at 99 will be£1,431
Income could run out at86
It is important to understand that the drawdown calculator only gives an estimate. Many factors are unknown and assumptions have been made. It is designed to show how making a few small changes can make a difference to your retirement. It does not provide a pension illustration.
We provide a pension illustration when you apply to open a SIPP account. We provide further illustrations annually and at other important times, such as when benefits are accessed. These are based on individual circumstances and the rules and assumptions set out by the Financial Conduct Authority.
How the drawdown calculator works
The calculations are just a guide and make certain assumptions
The calculation only gives an estimate of how long you could receive an income in retirement. The values should not be relied upon.
The age at which the income actually runs out could be well before or after the age shown, and will depend on many different factors.
The drawdown calculator makes a projection into the future and assumes the following:
- Your current pension will be invested and will grow by the pension investment growth rate you selected each year, and that inflation will increase by 2% each year.
- An ii Investor Service Plan (£9.99) and ii SIPP fee (£10) is charged each month.
- The pension is invested entirely in funds. Fund investments have an Ongoing Charge Figure (OCF) of 0.24% applied.
- The possible income is a gross annual amount and does not include the State Pension.
