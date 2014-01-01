Pension drawdown calculator

It is important to understand that the drawdown calculator only gives an estimate. Many factors are unknown and assumptions have been made. It is designed to show how making a few small changes can make a difference to your retirement. It does not provide a pension illustration.

We provide a pension illustration when you apply to open a SIPP account. We provide further illustrations annually and at other important times, such as when benefits are accessed. These are based on individual circumstances and the rules and assumptions set out by the Financial Conduct Authority.