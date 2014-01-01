Pension drawdown calculator

Home >

Find out how long your pension could last when taking a regular retirement income.

How to use the drawdown calculator

Simply enter your details using the sliders and then adjust to see how a few changes could make a difference.

Annual target retirement income£11,000
Retirement age65
Estimated pension pot at retirement£300,000
Tax-free Lump Sum taken %25%
Pension investment growth rate3%

Based on an estimated pension value of £300,000 when retiring at 65 years of age

Tax-Free Lump Sum£75,000
Regular Income£11,000
The estimated pension value at 99 will be£1,431
Income could run out at86

It is important to understand that the drawdown calculator only gives an estimate. Many factors are unknown and assumptions have been made. It is designed to show how making a few small changes can make a difference to your retirement. It does not provide a pension illustration.

We provide a pension illustration when you apply to open a SIPP account. We provide further illustrations annually and at other important times, such as when benefits are accessed. These are based on individual circumstances and the rules and assumptions set out by the Financial Conduct Authority.

How the drawdown calculator works

The calculation only gives an estimate of how long you could receive an income in retirement. The values should not be relied upon.

The age at which the income actually runs out could be well before or after the age shown, and will depend on many different factors.

The drawdown calculator makes a projection into the future and assumes the following:

  • Your current pension will be invested and will grow by the pension investment growth rate you selected each year, and that inflation will increase by 2% each year.
  • An ii Investor Service Plan (£9.99) and ii SIPP fee (£10) is charged each month.
  • The pension is invested entirely in funds. Fund investments have an Ongoing Charge Figure (OCF) of 0.24% applied.
  • The possible income is a gross annual amount and does not include the State Pension.

The ii SIPP is aimed at clients who have sufficient knowledge and experience of investing to make their own investment decisions and want to actively manage their investments. A SIPP is not suitable for every investor. Other types of pensions may be more appropriate. The value of investments made within a SIPP can fall as well as rise and you may end up with a fund at retirement that’s worth less than you invested. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (age 57 from 2028). Prior to making any decision about the suitability of a SIPP, or transferring any existing pension plan(s) into a SIPP we recommend that you seek the advice of a suitably qualified financial adviser. Please note the tax treatment of these products depends on the individual circumstances of each customer and may be subject to change in future.