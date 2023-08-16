Pension consolidation: all you need to know

With the disappearance of ‘jobs for life’ with a pension attached, and the rise of careers involving multiple employers and a corresponding deck of pension schemes, a new concern has emerged to complicate our long-term financial plans: lost pension pots.

Most of us now expect to switch employers several times in the course of our career, especially earlier on. According to US job-hunt website Zippia, the average person in 2023 will have 12 jobs in their lifetime; Investec Click & Collect came up with a figure of six jobs for the average British worker in 2017, and 12 for millennials in the first decade or so of their careers.

But each employer has its own pension scheme, so it’s easy to see how people might lose track of old pension pots in the course of repeated job changes. And the issue has been exacerbated by the introduction in 2012 of auto enrolment, which has pulled most of the working population into pension saving.

House moves are another factor fuelling mislaid pensions. Research from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) found that only 4% of people think to tell their pension provider when their address changes, compared with 66% who inform their bank.

So, how bad is the problem? The latest study from the Pension Policy Institute (PPI) indicates that in 2022, pension providers were not currently in contact with scheme members in the case of almost three million ‘lost’ pots worth a meaty £26.2 billion in total.

Alarmingly, both those figures have increased substantially since the PPI’s previous research in 2018, when providers had lost touch with the owners of 1.6 million pots worth £19.4 billion.

Hetty Hughes, manager of long-term savings policy at the ABI (which sponsored the PPI research), points to “job churn from the pandemic and an increase in people moving house” as the main drivers behind this rise.

The average lost pension is now worth almost £9,500 – but for older people aged 55 to 75 it’s over £16,000. Clearly, every chunk of pension that gets lost on the journey to retirement will impact to some extent on the ability to live comfortably thereafter.

So, what can you do to ensure you can account for every penny of your retirement savings?

Tracking down old pensions

If you think you might have lost a pension in the course of your working life, you should contact your former employer, or the pension provider if you can remember it.

However, according to Chris Flower, a financial planner at Quilter, this may involve challenges: “The company may have changed names, merged, changed ownership or transferred its assets to other life companies. If you don’t have any up-to-date information, then a google search can be a simple place to start.”

Otherwise, the government’s Pension Tracing Service (PTS) may be able to help trace your pension. As Alice Guy, head of pensions at interactive investor, points out: “The PTS has a database of over 200,000 workplace and personal pension schemes and can help you find lost details.”

Why consolidate?

Once you’ve located lost pensions and rounded up any others, in most cases (although not all, as we’ll see), it makes a lot of sense to go through the process of consolidating them, which involves bringing them all under one roof and reinvesting them into a single fund or portfolio.

For self-directed investors, that typically means bringing them into a self-invested personal pension (SIPP) on an investment platform such as interactive investor.

There are numerous benefits. Apart from the fact that you won’t lose track of waifs and strays when they are consolidated, administration becomes much simpler, as you can see the total value of your aggregated retirement pot, manage it more easily, and get a clear view of how much income it might generate down the line.

You’ll also be paying one simple transparent charge for the whole lot. Moreover, some providers charge a flat fee or a lower amount for larger balances. “Charges vary significant between providers, with percentage fees often being poorer value for those with bigger pension pots,” Guy notes.

There may also be special offers available. For instance, at interactive investor, the monthly SIPP fee is currently waived for six months for SIPP accounts opened before 31 August 2023, while pension transfers of £10,000 or more started before 31 August 2023 qualify for cashback awards of between £100 and £3,000.

Flower adds that it’s also easier to ensure consistency in your investment when your pensions are all together. Moreover, if you have many different investment funds with different providers there’s the risk of “investment overlap, resulting in over-diversification or larger positions in certain assets, sectors or individual company holdings than would be recommended”.

A further consideration is that older pension plans are likely to have high fees, opaque charging structures and limited investment choice.

Finally, says Flower, those set up before pension freedoms were introduced in 2015 “cannot always take advantage of the most up-to-date rules on accessing your pension flexibly (drawdown) and flexible death benefits (nominee and successor drawdown for example).”