How to invest a lump sum

The importance of understanding your investing needs and goals

Next, you need to think about why you are investing and what you would like to achieve (your aims and objectives). You must also understand your tolerance to risk rather than appetite for reward. Every investor must consider the potential downsides before getting started.

When it comes to risk, your age is a factor. Those who are younger have much more time to ride out stock market volatility than those who are close to retirement. Your investment goals are also important. For instance, someone in their 20s or 30s who is investing towards their retirement will have a different risk mindset compared to if they were investing for a house deposit, due to the former being a much longer time horizon.

With more time on your side, you have greater flexibility (providing you are comfortable doing so) of choosing investments that are more adventurous.

Regardless of your risk appetite, you should look to invest tax efficiently by utilising ISA and pension wrappers, including a self-investment personal pension (SIPP).

It is also important to consider how much time you're prepared to spend on your investments. Investments such as passively managed index funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer you instant diversification and the security that they're performing as well as the market - for better or worse.

Other investments, such as investing directly in companies or outsourcing the stock picking to a professional fund manager, require paying regular attention to how they're performing, and then revising your portfolio when necessary.

