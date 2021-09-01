What are gilts?

Gilts are another term used to refer to government bonds. These are issued by the UK government to raise money to pay for public services or fund state projects.

Investors buying gilts are lending money to the government, known as the principal, which operates like an IOU. While waiting for the money to be repaid at a specified date in the future when the gilt matures, investors are paid interest at a fixed rate known as the coupon. This payment typically happens twice a year.