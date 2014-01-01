Do I need to set-up a pension if I’m self-employed?

While employers are legally required to enrol employees in pension scheme, you do not have to set up a pension if you are self-employed – but it is probably a good idea.

A pension is a tax-efficient way to save for the future. Each contribution is topped up with an additional 20% in the form of tax relief.

If you do not have a pension for yourself, you may find yourself short of money in retirement. You might have to rely on your state pension which is currently a maximum of £175.20 per week. The state pension age is currently 68 and may rise again in the future.