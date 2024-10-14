Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. Currency changes affect international investments, and this can decrease their value in sterling. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Other fees and trading charges may apply, separate to the monthly fee.
“Typically, when you buy international shares with pounds sterling (GBP), your money automatically gets converted to the local currency those shares are traded in.
“That conversion has a FX fee attached to it. And if you’re a regular international investor, those costs can mount up.
“Multi-currency investing lets you convert and hold multiple currencies so you can trade directly in your investment’s currency.
“Being able to to exchange currencies within your investment accounts can make for a more flexible, better value international investing experience.”
Buy and sell international stocks in the US and other global markets without having to convert currency each time. With ii, you can hold up to 9 of the biggest global currencies.
Easily convert currency when you feel the exchange rates are at their best. Invest in your own time, and you can earn interest on your GBP, Euro (EUR) and US Dollor (USD) balances.
Be in control of your global currencies in one place. With multi-currency investing, you can choose when to keep your international profits and income in the original currency.
You can convert and hold the following currencies in both our Personal Pension (SIPP) and Trading Account:
Competitive FX rates and the ability to hold multiple currencies make it easier — and more cost-effective — to invest globally and build long-term wealth.
We’re one of the few leading, established investment platforms that offers UK-based support as well as direct market access for a low flat, monthly fee.
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|ii
|Hargreaves
Lansdown
|AJ Bell
|Fidelity
|Multi-currency investing
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|Direct market access
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Investing in international markets is simple with our flat-fee plans — and great value, too. Our pricing is clear and transparent, so you know what you're paying.
Because of HMRC rules, it’s not possible to hold anything other than GBP in an ISA.
But you can still open a Personal Pension and Trading Account to benefit from holding multiple currencies.
With 9 currencies and live pricing available, you can choose the currency and price you need, when you need it. You can also link your currencies to particular trades e.g. link USD to US share trades.
With your choice of currency at the ready, you’ll have more flexibility and control over how you invest in international markets.
You convert and hold up to 9 currencies with our Personal Pension or Trading Account. Open your account today, and take international investing to the next level.
Multi-currency investing gives you more control and flexibility when buying international shares. Here’s how it can help you:
With multi-currency investing, dividends will be paid to you in the same currency which you traded in. That means, you only pay FX fees whenever you’re ready to convert the currency back to GBP.
With an ISA, you can only hold money in pounds sterling in this account due to HMRC rules. Therefore, any dividends you receive from foreign investments within an ISA will automatically be converted back into pounds sterling and will incur an FX fee.
You can convert currencies whenever you like within our Personal Pension or Trading Account. So when the exchange rate for a specific currency is in your favour, you can convert and hold it until you’re ready to invest.
Usually, the currency you want to convert to will be processed straightaway, and you can start investing with it almost instantly.
While you can hold foreign investments in an ISA, it isn’t possible to hold foreign currencies. This is due to HMRC rules, which govern how ISAs can be used.
That means if the base currency of a share you want to buy/sell in your ISA is not GBP, a foreign exchange must be done at the time of trade. Any income from non-UK holdings will also be converted to sterling automatically.
Within your ii Personal Pension and Trading Account, you can hold multiple currencies. We pay you interest on the cash you hold in GBP, EUR and USD. The rates you get can be found on our cash interest rates page.