Tax relief on pensions

How tax relief works

Personal contributions are referred to as ‘net contributions’: they will, where eligible, then receive tax relief to increase them to the equivalent ‘gross figure’.

Here’s an example:

You want to pay in from your salary a monthly contribution of £500.

To do this, you need only pay into your SIPP £400.

We will claim Basic Rate tax relief for you (known as ‘Relief At Source’ or RAS) of £100 from HMRC and add it to your SIPP.

But why, given Basic Rate tax is currently 20%, is your tax relief £100...this is 25% of the amount I paid in?

Simply because the target sum of £500 includes the tax relief: £500 including 20% tax relief means £400 as a contribution (£500 x 80%). If you do the calculation the other way around to see how much your ‘relief at source’ will be, that’s equivalent to 25%.