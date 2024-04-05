Tax relief on pensions

What is pension tax relief?

Whenever you make pension contributions, that money is given a boost from tax relief.

The relief is equal to your marginal income tax rate - so basic rate taxpayers get 20% relief, higher rate taxpayers get 40% and additional rate taxpayers get 45%.

It’s a great uplift to your total pension contributions. For example, if you are a basic rate taxpayer and you pay £100 into your pension, the total contribution - including tax relief - is £125. That's a 25% top up.

The Government offers tax relief to encourage you to put that money away for the future, instead of spending or saving it now.