interactive investor SIPP vs Hargreaves Lansdown SIPP 

ii vs HL charges: Flexible Pension Withdrawals

One of the key benefits of a SIPP is the flexibility it gives you when you need to take money out of your pension. For example, many SIPP investors choose to move only part of their SIPP into drawdown, take a small amount of tax-free cash or blend both drawdown and lump-sum withdrawals.

With interactive investor, there are no additional fees when splitting your SIPP into drawdown and non-drawdown pots. It's all included in the same flat fee and the investments are simply allocated proportionally to the amount of pension you choose to hold in each pot.

With Hargreaves Lansdown, if you need this flexibility, drawdown and non-drawdown pots will need to be managed using two separate accounts, each of which will be charged separately.

This could mean increased charges due to HL's percentage-based fees applying to both pots. In some cases, the charges could increase by as much as 100%. By using two accounts, the investments are also held and managed separately.