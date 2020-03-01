GIA vs ISA: How should you invest?

How do a GIA and an ISA differ?

Both a GIA and an ISA allow you to invest in a broad range of investments, including stocks, funds, ETFs, bonds and guilts. Both even allow you to invest internationally as well as in the UK market – but there are differences.

Tax

Tax is always something to be aware of when it comes to investing, but it’s even more important when choosing between a GIA and ISA.

There aren’t any tax protections with a trading account. Once you’ve used your personal or dividend allowance, you’ll need to consider any capital gains and income tax you could be liable for.

An ISA is a tax-efficient product, meaning you don’t pay any income tax if you receive interest or dividends, and you don’t pay any Capital Gains Tax if you make a profit. But this means there are rules set by HMRC over how much cash you can contribute each tax year, and what you can invest in.

Adding cash

There isn’t a limit on adding cash to a trading account, but your ISA allowance determines how much cash you can add to your ISAs each tax year. It’s currently set at £20,000 and covers all the types of ISA you have. So, if you have more than one, collectively you can’t add more than £20,000 across them all.

Eligible investments

A GIA is your basic account so there aren’t many limits to the types of investments you can invest in or how much cash you add to invest with. So long as your provider supports the investment, your trading account can usually support it.

HMRC sets rules on what’s considered ISA eligible so not all investments can be held in an ISA. Your typical investments like ones listed on the UK and major international exchanges are usually eligible, but a trading account doesn’t have these restrictions.

