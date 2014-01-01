Things to consider before transferring a pension

Transferring your pension may not always be beneficial. There are a number of factors you should consider before transferring.

Guaranteed /safeguarded benefits

Some schemes offer guarantees and benefits – such as guaranteed annuity rates, the option to take more than 25% tax-free and access to benefits before you reach 55. By transferring to a new scheme, you could lose these benefits.

Employer contributions

Before you transfer from your current workplace pension, check your employer will still contribute as much to your new scheme. You might be better off transferring your old pensions, but keeping your existing workplace pension.

Exit fees

Some schemes charge exit fees. The fee may outweigh the benefits of moving – particularly if you transfer a small pension.

Defined benefit schemes

Defined benefit pension schemes offer a guaranteed annual income in retirement. It is rarely beneficial to transfer out of a defined benefit pension as you will lose a guaranteed income for life.

We recommend speaking to a financial advisor before transferring any kind of pension.