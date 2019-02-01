Joint Trading Account
Joint Trading Account
A secure investment account with shared ownership.
Advantages of a joint trading account
- Simplified portfolio management
- Easy for both holders to administer and have access
- Certificate share holdings registered in joint names can be deposited
Please remember, we have not assessed your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. If you're unsure about the suitability of a particular account or investment or think you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser.
Select from over 3,000 funds, UK (including AIM) and international shares, Investment Trusts, Exchange Traded Funds and more, with access to 17 global exchanges.
Manage your money in multiple currencies - you can hold up to nine currencies, including US Dollars, Euros and Sterling.
Great value pricing
- Pay a fair flat fee of £9.99 a month and we give you back £7.99 credit every month. You can use this to buy or sell any investment.
- Commission rates only £7.99 for all UK and US trades.
- Only £0.99 for regular investing and dividend reinvestment.
Apply today
To open a joint trading account both applicants must be 18 or over and either UK, Channel Islands or Isle of Man residents.
You'll need the address details, the debit card details and the National Insurance number for each applicant to hand.