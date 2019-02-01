Home >

Joint Trading Account

A secure investment account with shared ownership. 

 

Our joint trading account offers
A wide range of investments
No upper contribution limits
Manage your money in up to nine currencies

Advantages of a joint trading account

  • Simplified portfolio management
  • Easy for both holders to administer and have access
  • Certificate share holdings registered in joint names can be deposited

Please remember, we have not assessed your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. If you're unsure about the suitability of a particular account or investment or think you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser.

Joint Trading Account features and benefits
Easy to apply

Apply on your desktop, tablet or mobile in less than 10 minutes.

Wide choice

Select from over 3,000 funds, UK (including AIM) and international shares, Investment Trusts, Exchange Traded Funds and more, with access to 17 global exchanges.

Multiple currencies

Manage your money in multiple currencies - you can hold up to nine currencies, including US Dollars, Euros and Sterling.

Manage on the move

Great value pricing

  • Pay a fair flat fee of £9.99 a month and we give you back £7.99 credit every month. You can use this to buy or sell any investment.
  • Commission rates only £7.99 for all UK and US trades. 
  • Only £0.99 for regular investing and dividend reinvestment.
Please remember, the value of your investments may go down as well as up and you may not get back all the money that you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling. We may receive two elements of commission in relation to international dealing - Trading commission and our FX charge. Please see our Rates and Charges for full details of the costs.

Apply today

To open a joint trading account both applicants must be 18 or over and either UK, Channel Islands or Isle of Man residents.

You'll need the address details, the debit card details and the National Insurance number for each applicant to hand.

start your application