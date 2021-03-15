Chart of the week: can Tui get off the ground as lockdowns ease?

TUI (LSE:TUI), the major tour, cruise and travel company, performed a belly flop following the coronavirus crash a year ago – a not unexpected event as news of the pandemic spread.

It was already losing altitude off its all-time high, set in May 2018 at the lofty £18 valuation. It hit the ground on 16 March last year at the £2 mark.

But despite generally poor news since then (including Boeing (NYSE:BA)’s woes), the shares have inched up off the ground.

Of course, the big question is this: is this one of my great ‘buy low, sell high’ candidates, or is the company forever doomed not to regain the glory days of free and easy travel existing pre-pandemic?

Here is the long-term weekly chart: