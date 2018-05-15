Five tips to survive volatile markets

Volatility, what volatility? Having got used to choppier markets for much of 2018, the past few sessions have seemed like 2017 all over again as the FTSE 100 Index climbs back to near record levels.

But this serene performance shouldn't lull investors into a false of sense of security, even if the VIX index of implied volatility has fallen below its four-month moving average this week for the first time since January.

UBS reminds us in its weekly House View that higher inflation, rising US interest rates and the end of quantitative easing are ever-present threats that mean a return to volatility is unlikely to be too far away.

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Already this year, we've seen a peak-to-trough fall in global stocks of 9% compared with a figure for 2017 of less than 3%. However, UBS says this volatile trend is no reason to sell, particularly as earnings growth is still strong and equity market valuations are appealing relative to cash and fixed income.

Instead, the broker recommends a five-step approach where investors are invested and also better equipped to manage the risks.

UBS's global chief investment officer Mark Haefele said: "Those in properly diversified portfolios are well prepared for the return of volatility.

"But many others are relying too heavily on passive approaches in traditional markets; not managing equity downside risks appropriately; holding concentrated positions; focusing too heavily on generating yield while neglecting risks; and lacking a suitably long-term approach."

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