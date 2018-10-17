Pearson on track but not everyone's convinced

Quarterly results triggered an early rally, but management has its work cut out getting short-sellers to switch sides. Graeme Evans reports.

A reassuring update from new-look Pearson gave the short-sellers betting against the education company plenty more to think about today, as the FTSE 100 stock continues to build a strong 2018 performance.

More than 10% of Pearson shares are currently out on loan to short-sellers, with the hedge funds and a number of City analysts still unconvinced about whether chief executive John Fallon can deliver long-term sustainable growth.

His plan focuses on digital learning tools and services as Pearson attempts to offset the pressure on its US higher education division, which has been impacted by lower student numbers and a trend for them to rent not buy books.

• The week ahead: ASOS, Pearson

The bulk of the company's profits are generated in the second half of the year, which is why it is significant that today's third-quarter update showed the company still on track to meet full-year expectations.

There was the added bonus of one-off tax benefits and a lower finance charge, which will mean 2018 adjusted earnings per share will now be in the range of 68p to 72p, compared with 49p to 53p previously expected.

Shares jumped as high as 880p, up almost 8%, at one stage today before settling to stand 3% stronger at 840p. This represents a gain of 14% on the start of the year, although this figure masks a lumpy performance going back as far as 2015.