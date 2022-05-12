Video: Sarah Willingham - The ii Family Money Show

Sarah Willingham, the entrepreneur and former Dragon on the BBC's Dragons’ Den, joins Gabby in the latest episode of The ii Family Money Show.

Despite originally planning a career in finance, Sarah took the restaurant industry by storm, including turning Indian chain Bombay Bicycle Club into a multi-million-pound business. She also, along with her husband, built and then floated the nutraceutical company NutraHealth on the London Stock Exchange.

After starting a family, she then totally changed the way she worked, pulling back from managing her businesses day-to-day so she could achieve a better work-life balance and spend more time with her four children.

Sarah tells Gabby about who gave her confidence early in her career, how she vowed to take a break from media commitments just hours before being offered a role as a Dragon, and why she and her husband let their children control the daily budget on their family gap year.

