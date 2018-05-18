The week ahead: A big day for M&S

It's been a real struggler for years, but shareholders will be watching Marks & Spencer for any sign that the latest turnaround plan is working.

Monday 21 May

Trading Statements

BGEO Group, McKay Securities, SigaRoc

AGM/EGM

TBC Bank, Restore, BP

Tuesday 22 May

Trading Statements

Renew Holdings, Shaftesbury, Topps Tiles, UDG Healthcare, Oxford Biodynamics, Homeserve, NEX Group, Intermediate Capital, Bloomsbury Publishing, Warehouse Reit, Pets At Home, Halfords, Big Yellow, 1Spatial, Cranswick, Close Brothers

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Wednesday 23 May

A succession of names have tried and failed to turn around Marks & Spencer's flagging clothes division. Currently, it’s the turn of ex-Halfords boss Jill McDonald. While Food has prospered, Marks has struggled to rebuild a fashion business able to compete in a very competitive market place.

Investors are unconvinced, allowing the shares to halve in value over the past three years, most recently after new chairman Archie Norman implied in November that the current turnaround was happening too slowly.

Lack of visibility and confidence in future earnings and cashflows is a major reason for the share price underperformance, reckon analysts at Barclays. They also fear these full-year results may reveal higher capital expenditure, cash exceptional charges and further price cuts.

"However, we tend to think that the share price has already discounted some quite negative scenarios and we consider it unlikely that the company will paint such a negative picture that the company will not be able to comfortably afford to maintain the dividend (6.5% yield)," they say, which partly explains the 'overweight' rating and 370p price target.

Away from the outlook, pre-tax profit is tipped to come in a bit lighter than consensus at £563 million. Clothing & Home like-for-like sales likely fell 3% in the fourth quarter, but rose 0.5% at the Food business, both divisions benefiting from the early Easter.