ii ACE 40 - Liontrust Sustainable Future European Growth Fund

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Experienced and well-resourced manager: Peter Michaelis, head of sustainable investments at Liontrust, has managed this fund since 2001 (previously at Alliance Trust Investments and Aviva Investors).

Superior performance: The fund has consistently outperformed the average return of funds in the peer group over the medium to longer-term.

The fund is reasonably priced: The ‘2’ accumulation share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.91%.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.

Fund EcoMarket category: Sustainability Themed. This relates to funds that focus on sustainability related issues and opportunities as part of their investment strategy, often alongside ethical criteria. Their focus is often around longer term societal and environmental trends.

How the fund is managed: The fund’s prospectus states that it meets social and environmental standards and is suitable for investors who aim for growth from their investment. All investments, principally within and across European equity markets, will be expected to conform to Liontrust’s social and environmental criteria.

THE RISKS

Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.

Currency: Your investment may be significantly affected by changes in currency exchange rates.

Portfolio concentration: The fund has a concentrated portfolio compared with the MSCI Europe ex-UK index. The fund typically holds around 40 stocks.