ii ACE 40 - Liontrust UK Ethical Fund
|Asset Group
|Asset Sub-Group
|Investment Category
|Equities
|UK equities
|Adventurous
WHY WE RECOMMEND IT
Experienced and well-resourced manager: Peter Michaelis, head of sustainable investments at Liontrust, has managed this fund since 2000 (previously at Alliance Trust Investments and Aviva Investors). He was joined by co-manager Neil Brown in 2013.
Consistently superior performance: The fund’s long-term performance, in terms of both total returns and risk adjusted returns, stand out from the crowd. The fund sits in the Investment Association’s UK All Companies sector.
The fund is reasonably priced: The ‘2’ accumulation share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.83%.
ETHICAL CRITERIA
ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.
Fund EcoMarket category: Negative Ethical. This relates to funds that use clear, sometimes strict and extensive, negative ‘ethical’ screens as their core strategy. They may avoid a significant number of areas on ethical grounds (e.g. armaments, tobacco, gambling) or may focus on avoiding a smaller number of areas.
How the fund is managed: The fund aims for long-term capital growth and will invest in the shares of a broad range of UK companies, based on the fund manager's view of their long-term return prospects. It will invest only in companies that meet Liontrust’s ethical requirements and which will benefit from improvements in environmental standards and a shift towards a more sustainable economic system.
THE RISKS
Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.
Above-average volatility: The volatility profile is slightly higher than the average fund in the peer group.
Portfolio concentration: The fund has a concentrated portfolio compared with the UK FTSE All-Share index, typically investing in around 40 holdings.
|Information and data compiled to October 2020.
News and analysis
31 March
Coronavirus ii ACE 30 update: Liontrust UK Ethical Fund
interactive investor's analysts bring you an urgent update on this ii ACE 30 rated ethical investment.
by Dzmitry Lipski
5 February
Why investors should look beyond the FTSE 100 index
Investors should take a fresh look at the UK all companies sector, argues Cherry Reynard.
by Cherry Reynard
Risk warnings
The information we provide in the ACE 40 investments list does not constitute a "personal recommendation". You should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances and that the ethical style of the investment reflects your personal beliefs.
Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.
Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab.
If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor.
Any changes to the ii ACE 40 investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii ACE 40 investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii ACE 40 list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii ACE 40 investments list.