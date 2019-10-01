ii ACE 40 - Liontrust UK Ethical Fund

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Experienced and well-resourced manager: Peter Michaelis, head of sustainable investments at Liontrust, has managed this fund since 2000 (previously at Alliance Trust Investments and Aviva Investors). He was joined by co-manager Neil Brown in 2013.

Consistently superior performance: The fund’s long-term performance, in terms of both total returns and risk adjusted returns, stand out from the crowd. The fund sits in the Investment Association’s UK All Companies sector.

The fund is reasonably priced: The ‘2’ accumulation share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.83%.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.

Fund EcoMarket category: Negative Ethical. This relates to funds that use clear, sometimes strict and extensive, negative ‘ethical’ screens as their core strategy. They may avoid a significant number of areas on ethical grounds (e.g. armaments, tobacco, gambling) or may focus on avoiding a smaller number of areas.

How the fund is managed: The fund aims for long-term capital growth and will invest in the shares of a broad range of UK companies, based on the fund manager's view of their long-term return prospects. It will invest only in companies that meet Liontrust’s ethical requirements and which will benefit from improvements in environmental standards and a shift towards a more sustainable economic system.

THE RISKS

Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.

Above-average volatility: The volatility profile is slightly higher than the average fund in the peer group.

Portfolio concentration: The fund has a concentrated portfolio compared with the UK FTSE All-Share index, typically investing in around 40 holdings.