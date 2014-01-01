ii ACE 40 - Vanguard SRI European Stock Fund

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Experienced investment manager: Vanguard is a leading provider of passive, index-tracking funds.

Low index-tracking error: This index-tracking fund has closely tracked the performance of its reference stock market index. This is the FTSE Developed Europe index.

The fund is reasonably priced: The ‘GBP’ accumulation share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.14%.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Avoids. This means the index-tracking fund simply screens out specific sectors considered to be unethical, or stocks whose environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores are below a certain threshold.

Fund EcoMarket category: Negative Ethical. This relates to funds that use clear, sometimes strict and extensive, negative ‘ethical’ screens as their core strategy. They may avoid a significant number of areas on ethical grounds (e.g. armaments, tobacco, gambling) or may focus on avoiding a smaller number of areas.

How the fund is managed: The index-tracking fund will not hold stocks of companies in the index that do not meet specific socially responsible criteria. However, there are limited exclusions from the benchmark index.

Please be that aware that although all of these funds have ethical criteria their strategies vary. Some funds, particularly low cost and tracker funds, often invest in companies that are considered to be more responsibly managed than their competitors - but may still be considered undesirable by some ethically minded investors.

Please note that this fund contains oil and gas companies within its top 10 holdings.

THE RISKS

Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ from the benchmark index, which is not an ethically screened index.

Currency: Because investments are made predominantly outside the UK, performance may be significantly affected by changes in exchange rates.