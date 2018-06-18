FX Focus: UK rate outlook and chart levels to watch

Coming off the back of a very busy week, the markets will have some time to digest the events of last week and turn their attentions to valuation rather than momentum.

Based on the fact that currencies have been moving off the back of interest rate differentials, there is clearly no reason to turn the tide on the dollar (USD) and, as the trade tariffs may be a detractor to growth prospects from retaliation, economic divergence puts the USD in the driving seat.

Last week's price action had a heavy hint of waiting on the twin risk events of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and European Central Bank (ECB) meetings and getting them out of the way. With all cards on the table, the market turned a euro (EUR) sell-off into a broader USD rally which saw all the major currency counterparts pushing back to their respective lows, albeit to varying degrees.

Now that the Fed are more inclined to hike four times this year, data watching will have been heightened, but with a potential skew of USD downside should the numbers not match up with expectations.

The US dollar index (DXY) is back at the 95.0 level and facing a fair amount of congestion here, but, at the present time, and as we have already mentioned, there is little from an economic and rates perspective which suggests the move will stall here at the very least, with upside to resume eventually.

President Trump's war on trade (deficit) has all the hallmarks of a full-scale attack on imports - notably from China and Europe, with Japan also in the mix as foreign cars are now on the agenda and will impact on the big names led by Toyota and Nissan.

More products are set to be targeted from China as the president has said that he will respond to any retaliation, and Europe has also wasted no time in imposing its own taxes on well known 'home' brands and national products (Harley Davidson and Bourbon) to ramp up a potential escalation of economic warfare, prompted by the metals tariffs imposed from the start of this month.

Neither the USD nor the safe havens have reacted to this as yet.

We continue to see USD/JPY (yen) pushing for the 111.00 mark and possibly higher, while USD/CHF (Swiss franc) has recharged its batteries and is grinding a slow path back towards parity, but emphasis on the word 'slow'.

Maintaining pressure on the JPY is the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) insistence that powerful easing is here to stay as long as inflation remains low. But on this there are murmurings that central bankers may start to consider lowering the (inflation) target, and this could imply the BoJ is finding ways and reasons to curb their asset buying program which has ballooned their debt to GDP to over 250%.

This was partly a driver of JPY strength earlier in the year, largely on fears around normalisation, but exit strategy is a long way off. Even so, if this does little to address the dis-inflationary mindset, then the BoJ will have to reassess and reassess quickly and this could impact on the JPY significantly.