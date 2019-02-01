Shareprice Changes
new virtual portfolio and discussion boards
We've moved your Shareprice account to ii
Your Shareprice service has been closed and your research account has been move to interactive investor's new virtual portfolio and discussion board service.
The new ii virtual portfolio (available to all customers) is quicker and easier to navigate, particularly on mobile devices; maintaining the promise we made when we launched Shareprice in 2009 of providing investment research for mobile device users. It also provides:
- Discussion forums so you can get involved in conversations about investments that interest you
- A new virtual portfolio experience, designed to be quicker and easier to manage
- Redesigned investment pages with richer market context
We're pleased to welcome you to your new service and we look forward to providing you with further enhancements over the next few months. When you log in for the first time, even though a lot of what you are familiar with has been retained, give yourself a chance to explore.
For more information about specific changes to the service, please visit our FAQs. If you have any ideas or suggestions on how we can improve the service, please visit our beta community.
If you trade with us, please note there is no change to your trading platform.
Your Shareprice research app
The Shareprice app is no longer available. Don't worry though, you will be able to research your investments using our new mobile-friendly website or, if you have a trading account(s) with us, you can use the improved ii investing app.