Shareprice Changes

We're pleased to welcome you to your new service and we look forward to providing you with further enhancements over the next few months. When you log in for the first time, even though a lot of what you are familiar with has been retained, give yourself a chance to explore.

For more information about specific changes to the service, please visit our FAQs. If you have any ideas or suggestions on how we can improve the service, please visit our beta community.

If you trade with us, please note there is no change to your trading platform.