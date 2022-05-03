Who we are

interactive investor is an award-winning investment platform that puts you in control of your financial future.

We have been helping investors for 30 years, through market highs and lows offering high quality content and impartial insights. We’re now the UK’s number one flat-fee investment platform, with assets under administration at £85 billion and over 500,000 customers.

For a simple, flat monthly fee we provide a secure home for your pensions, ISAs and investments. We offer a wide choice of over 40,000 UK and international investment options, including shares, funds, trusts and ETFs.

We also bring you impartial, expert content from our award-winning financial journalists, highly engaged community of investors, and daily newsletters and insights.