Accessibility at ii.
Our vision
At ii, we believe that accessibility starts with simplicity and making information available to everyone, regardless of age or capabilities. We also understand that everyone's needs and situations are unique, so we're dedicated to analysing every decision, ensuring we include everyone, including those who may interact with technology and information differently.
Life can be challenging and unpredictable, so we want you to know that we're here for you. We're committed to ensuring all customers, including those with permanent or temporary disabilities, visual or hearing impairments, cognitive and or motor disabilities, and other vulnerabilities, feel heard and are free to use our services effectively.
Our commitment to accessibility
The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) is the leading international standards organisation for the World Wide Web. The W3C Web Accessibility Initiative (WAI) provides technical specifications, guidelines, and helpful resources to support accessibility.
Our upcoming audit will help us better understand areas of improvement. In addition, by following the W3C Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG 2.1), we aim to ensure our website, processes, and digital services meet the expected requirements.
Our ongoing commitment
While we may not know customers' individual circumstances, we want you to know that we're always here to help. Additionally, we want to reassure you that we will continue to make our services and customer experiences more accessible to maximise inclusivity.
We aspire to be fully AA-level compliant with WCAG 2.1. and endeavour to make our web content and user interfaces simple, operable, and robust for all users.
This means focusing on
- Ensuring website text is clear and easy to understand.
- Enabling consistent interactions throughout, making tasks as simple as possible.
- Implementing text alternatives (alt text) to convey the purpose of images, illustrations, charts, graphs etc.
- Offering sufficient colour contrast to help with readability whilst also acknowledging that colour alone shouldn't be relied upon to convey information or its significance.
- Ensuring our interactive elements are easy to identify and use.
- Navigation options are clear and consistent and can be carried out via speech recognition software.
- The majority of the website can be read aloud by a screen reader.
- The scale of the page content can be increased up to 300% without the text spilling off the screen. Find ways to enhance and customise the viewing experience within your browser settings.
- Transcripts and captions are provided for multimedia content.
- Instructions, guidance, and feedback for submissions or error messages are clear and easy to understand.
Compliance status
Following the WCAG audit, we'll identify areas of improvement and be provided with guidance on further complying with accessibility standards. We will keep you updated on our progress.
Our current position and future accessibility plans
There is still a lot to do. Currently, we have multiple measures in place to help make our services more accessible, both online and off.
- Use simple web text.
- Built-in features within our design software, such as colour accessibility.
- We endeavour to incorporate focus states across our platforms, giving you a more controlled and interactive experience.
Future plans for accessibility
Once audited, the detailed guide will contain areas of improvement. These recommendations will enable us to provide better experiences and services for all customers.
Device support
Web browsers
We aim to support the latest three versions across the following web browsers:
To discover more about compatible web browsers, please visit our Help Centre.
Our Secure site
Most features and pages within the login area work best for screens with a horizontal pixel rate of over 768 pixels. Don’t worry if this sounds complicated. Remember, if your device has a screen smaller than an iPad (9.7 inches), we recommend switching to the ii app to continue your journey.
ii Mobile app
Download the ii app from the following app stores, where you can also find helpful information on which version(s) of the related operating systems we are compatible with.
How we can further help you
In addition to the resources mentioned above, we also have several other processes in place to help with accessibility, including:
- Documents in braille
- Customers can call to request large print documents
- Third-party account management
If you require additional support when using any area of our service, online or off, please do not hesitate to contact our friendly Customer Services department. Our dedicated team are happy to support you and has several tools and resources in place to help.
Preparation of this accessibility statement
Accessibility within our services and products are a continual focus for us. This statement was prepared on 10th March 2023 and will be reviewed and amended as necessary.