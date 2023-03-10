Our vision

Our commitment to accessibility

The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) is the leading international standards organisation for the World Wide Web. The W3C Web Accessibility Initiative (WAI) provides technical specifications, guidelines, and helpful resources to support accessibility.

Our upcoming audit will help us better understand areas of improvement. In addition, by following the W3C Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG 2.1), we aim to ensure our website, processes, and digital services meet the expected requirements.

Our ongoing commitment

While we may not know customers' individual circumstances, we want you to know that we're always here to help. Additionally, we want to reassure you that we will continue to make our services and customer experiences more accessible to maximise inclusivity.

We aspire to be fully AA-level compliant with WCAG 2.1. and endeavour to make our web content and user interfaces simple, operable, and robust for all users.

This means focusing on

Ensuring website text is clear and easy to understand.

Enabling consistent interactions throughout, making tasks as simple as possible.

Implementing text alternatives (alt text) to convey the purpose of images, illustrations, charts, graphs etc.

Offering sufficient colour contrast to help with readability whilst also acknowledging that colour alone shouldn't be relied upon to convey information or its significance.

Ensuring our interactive elements are easy to identify and use.

Navigation options are clear and consistent and can be carried out via speech recognition software.

The majority of the website can be read aloud by a screen reader.

The scale of the page content can be increased up to 300% without the text spilling off the screen. Find ways to enhance and customise the viewing experience within your browser settings.

Transcripts and captions are provided for multimedia content.

Instructions, guidance, and feedback for submissions or error messages are clear and easy to understand.

Compliance status

Following the WCAG audit, we'll identify areas of improvement and be provided with guidance on further complying with accessibility standards. We will keep you updated on our progress.