More of your money for you - Trading Account
Open a Trading Account
Other providers charge a percentage of your investments. We are different.
Join us today for only £9.99 a month.
Benefits of our Trading Account
More opportunities
Over 40,000 UK and global stocks to choose from across 17 stock exchanges. Invest directly in shares, ETFs, funds, investment trusts and more.
Cut your costs
Reduce your FX costs by managing your money in up to nine currencies across the world's leading exchanges, including US Dollars, Euros and Sterling.
Always in control
Buy and sell investments, check your portfolio and fund your account anytime with our iOS and Android apps.
Get the best investment choice and insight around
A fair flat fee of £9.99 a month. Our charges stay the same as your investment grows, giving you better value in the long term.
One free trade per month. We give you back £7.99 credit every month to buy or sell any investment.
Commission rates: Only £7.99 for all UK and US trades (or £3.99 for frequent traders on our Super Investor plan). View our charges
Our fixed fee covers you for multiple accounts (add a SIPP by 31 July 2020 and pay no SIPP fee until April 2021. Then just £10 a month extra).
Looking for a general investment account?
The ii Trading Account is the ideal choice for investors looking for flexibility and uncapped investment options. It is our most flexible investment account and has the widest choice of investment options in the market, including funds, shares, investment trusts and ETFs.
With our impartial expert ideas and analysis, you will have all the tools you need to be a confident investor. Plus you can access your money whenever you like and trade securely at any time, using our iOS and Android apps.
Get started today for only £9.99 a month.
Looking for a Joint Trading account?
The ii Joint Trading account is the ideal choice for a secure investment account with shared ownership. It offers simplified portfolio management and is easy for both parties to access. The Joint Trading account allows you to hold a wide range of investments, with holdings registered in both names.
Open a Trading Account
It takes less than 10 minutes to get started. You will just need your address details, your debit card details and your National Insurance number to hand.
Already an ii customer?
Simply log in to apply. Your new Trading Account will automatically be added to your existing plan so you will continue to make the same monthly payment.