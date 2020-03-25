10 changes you need to know before the end of the tax year

We list the tax changes that will make a difference to the money you have in your wallet from 6 April onwards

1 You might pay less tax

About 31 million Brits will get a tax cut worth more than £100 from April. This is because the national insurance contributions’ threshold will rise from £8,632 to £9,500.

The threshold is the level at which taxpayers start to pay national insurance. Upping the threshold means the average full-time worker will see their tax bill cut by £104 a year, and by £78 a year for the average self-employed worker.

The Government says the move will “put more money into the pockets of ordinary, hard-working people”.

Ministers have set out plans to eventually raise the national insurance threshold to £12,500, which it says will save workers nearly £500 a year. The threshold changes will not affect low earners’ entitlement to contributory benefits such as the state pension.

2 The state pension will rise by 3.9% in April

Those on the new state pension – which covers people who reached state pension age after 6 April 2016 – will see an increase of £6.60 a week or £343.20 a year. This means the full state pension will be worth £175.20 a week, or £9,110.40 a year. This is a rise from £168.60 a week, or £8,767.20 a year.

Those receiving the basic state pension – which applies to those who reached state pension age before 6 April 2016 – will get an increase of £5.05 a week, taking their weekly pension income up to £134.25. This means they will get an extra £262.60 a year, giving them an annual income of £6,981.

The state pension rises each year by either 2.5%, the growth in average earnings, or by inflation – whichever is highest. Known as the triple lock, this system gives retirees a guaranteed rise in income every year. In this case, the state pension will be matching the 3.9% growth in average earnings seen by UK workers in July last year.

3 Some people will have their state pension reduced

However, despite the increase in the state pension, about 11,000 pensioners could be up to £3,500 a year worse off from April when the adult dependency increase (ADI) ends.

The ADI was given to pensioners with a financially-dependent spouse, but since 2010 the Government has been gradually phasing it out.

From 6 April 2020 it will cease to exist, which will leave some pensioners more than £3,500 a year worse off. According to a Freedom of Information request from insurer Royal London, more than 11,000 pensioners will lose out from this change.

Those claiming the maximum payment will receive £3,640 less over the course of a year. This reduces to £3,296 for those who receive the full new state pension increase for 2020-21.

4 The pension lifetime allowance will rise

The lifetime allowance is the maximum you can save into a pension before high tax charges apply. The allowance will rise in line with inflation from £1,055,000 to £1,073,000 in April.

Your pension benefits are tested against the lifetime allowance when you start to draw them from the scheme.

Having a pension pot of that size may seem like a nice problem to have, but going over the allowance results in a tax charge of 55% if you take the money as a lump sum, or 25% if you take it as income.

5 Inheritance tax on property will fall

Inheritance tax (IHT) is payable when the assets of a deceased person’s estate total more than £325,000. This is known as the nil-rate band. Any assets above £325,000 are liable to IHT at 40%.

In 2017, the Government introduced an increased nil-rate band for anyone passing on their main residence to their direct descendants.

The family home allowance has increased each year since the 2017-18 tax year when it stood at £100,000. The 2020-21 tax year sees the final increase up to £175,000. This means if you are leaving a property to your children or grandchildren, the nil-rate band is £500,000 (£325,000 plus £175,000). The move means couples will be able to leave property worth up to £1 million before the estate is subject to IHT.

On properties worth more than £2 million, homeowners will lose the allowance by £1 for every £2 they are over the limit.

6 Low paid workers will get a pay rise

The national living wage, the statutory minimum for workers aged 25 and over, will increase by 6.2% to £8.72 an hour from 1 April. This 51p rise means workers on the minimum wage will see their wages rise four times faster than the rate of inflation. The move means an annual pay rise of up to £930 for a full-time worker on the national living wage.

Workers aged 21 to 24 on the national minimum wage will see their hourly rate increase from £7.70 to £8.20, while those aged 18 to 20 will see a rise of 30p an hour to £6.45.

For people aged 18 and under, their hourly rate will go up by 20p to £4.55. The minimum wage for apprentices is also increasing from £3.90 to £4.15 an hour.

7 Buy-to-let will become less profitable

Mortgage tax relief for buy-to-let landlords has been gradually phased out since new rules were introduced in 2017. From 6 April, if you are a landlord you will not be able to deduct any mortgage expenses from your rental income to reduce your tax bill. Instead, you will receive a tax credit, based on 20% of your mortgage interest payments.

The move is especially punitive for higher-rate taxpayers, who effectively received 40% tax relief on mortgage payments prior to 2017.