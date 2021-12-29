10 of our most-watched videos of 2021
Which videos were particularly popular among investors?
1) Terry Smith talks about Neil Woodford's fund comeback
Watch Fundsmith founder and CEO Terry Smith’s reaction to news that fallen star manager Neil Woodford is returning to fund management. His answer to our question might surprise you.
2) Bill Ackman: hot sectors and the economy in 2022
Star investor and Pershing Square boss Bill Ackman tells us what he thinks could happen to the economy and interest rates over the next year. He also discusses a possible stock market divergence and the type of stock he wants to own.
3) Bill Ackman: THE serious threat to investors in 2021
Superstar investor Bill Ackman tells us how he thinks 2021 has gone so far and what the most important factor for investors will be for the rest of the year. He also discusses a major issue he believes investors must take seriously.
4) Terry Smith: my view on tech shares, and why it's not too late to buy
As the tech sector boom continues Fundsmith CEO Terry Smith explains his approach to technology investments. He also gives his view on Apple, Amazon and Alphabet and reveals why he hasn’t invested in them so far.
5) The mining stock to own in 2021
He’s picked the right stock two years in a row. Now watch mining analyst John Meyer try and make it three in a row as he names the blue-chip share to outperform the rest over the next 12 months.
6) Scottish Mortgage trust: cheaper alternatives
As Scottish Mortgage shares hit new highs, Thomas McMahon, senior investment trust analyst at Kepler Trust Intelligence, gives his view on whether or not to take profits, and also suggests some alternatives. He begins by discussing recovery funds and which sectors to watch.
7) Mark Slater: three great growth shares I have been buying
Mark Slater, manager of the Slater Growth fund , names three top growth businesses he has bought in 2020. He also explains why his fund has outperformed rivals over the past year and talks through changes made to his portfolio since the March crash.
8) Nick Train: The Richard Hunter Interview podcast
Nick Train, manager of the Finsbury Growth & Income Trust, has recorded a podcast with our head of markets Richard Hunter. Nick talks about his investment philosophy, best ideas and the single piece of advice he gives anyone who asks. He also answers viewers’ questions and explains his love of Guinness.
9) Five AIM Share Tips for 2021
Andrew Hore’s tips for 2020 returned an average of 70%. Find out which small-cap shares our award-winning AIM expert is backing this time.
10) Six things you must do before buying any share
Deciding to buy an investment can sometimes be difficult, but completing this simple piece of homework will help you make better choices. Investment expert Julian Hofmann runs through his essential checklist for every keen investor in this introduction to his new series of videos and articles explaining how you can become a better investor.
