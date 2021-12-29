10 of our most-watched videos of 2021

Which videos were particularly popular among investors?

6) Scottish Mortgage trust: cheaper alternatives

As Scottish Mortgage shares hit new highs, Thomas McMahon, senior investment trust analyst at Kepler Trust Intelligence, gives his view on whether or not to take profits, and also suggests some alternatives. He begins by discussing recovery funds and which sectors to watch. 7) Mark Slater: three great growth shares I have been buying

Mark Slater, manager of the Slater Growth fund , names three top growth businesses he has bought in 2020. He also explains why his fund has outperformed rivals over the past year and talks through changes made to his portfolio since the March crash. 8) Nick Train: The Richard Hunter Interview podcast

Nick Train, manager of the Finsbury Growth & Income Trust, has recorded a podcast with our head of markets Richard Hunter. Nick talks about his investment philosophy, best ideas and the single piece of advice he gives anyone who asks. He also answers viewers’ questions and explains his love of Guinness. 9) Five AIM Share Tips for 2021

Andrew Hore’s tips for 2020 returned an average of 70%. Find out which small-cap shares our award-winning AIM expert is backing this time. 10) Six things you must do before buying any share

Deciding to buy an investment can sometimes be difficult, but completing this simple piece of homework will help you make better choices. Investment expert Julian Hofmann runs through his essential checklist for every keen investor in this introduction to his new series of videos and articles explaining how you can become a better investor.