20 ways to get more from your cash

Get: 2.1%

How: Fixed-term savings account, (the best five-year rate is 2.1%).

What you need to know: Tying your money up for a fixed period will increase the amount of interest your savings provider pays, and the longer you fix for, the higher the rate you’ll get. Terms start at 12 months and rise to five years.

The Moneywise view: Fixing will earn you the best rates on your cash holdings, just make sure you can afford to leave the money untouched for the required period. You should also consider how likely it is for interest rates to rise before you lock into longer-term fixes. Again, bear in mind the impact of inflation on your cash – if you can afford to tie up some money for five years it may also be worth considering equity-based investments for potentially higher returns (see box top right).

Top buys: Metro Bank and Coventry Building Society are both paying 2.1% on their five-year fixed-rate Isas. Aldermore pays 1.9% on its three-year fixed-rate Isa, while for one year the best rate is 1.61% from either Al Rayan Bank or the Family Building Society.

Get: 3-6.5%

How: P2P Lending.

What you need to know: Lending money to others via peer-to-peer platforms such as Zopa and Ratesetter should pay you a better rate than you will be able to achieve with a savings account. However, returns are not guaranteed and your cash is not protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. The rates you’re offered will depend on the risk profile of the borrower/s you are lending to and the duration of the loan. Higher rates can be achieved with platforms such as Funding Circle, which lend to businesses rather than individuals. However, this is considered higher risk.

The Moneywise view: Peer-to-peer lending should give you a better return but it’s vital lenders/investors are aware of what will happen if borrowers default on their loan. Each platform has its own way of mitigating this risk. Zopa spreads your investment across multiple loans and factors anticipated defaults into its targeted returns.

Ratesetter, meanwhile, has a provision fund to protect its investors. Do your research before you invest and make sure you understand how your chosen platform works first.

Top buys: Zopa, which won most trusted P2P platform in the Moneywise Customer Service Awards this year, targets returns of 4.5% a year, rising to 5.2% if you are prepared to lend to individuals with a lower credit rating. Ratesetter pays 3% if you need instant access to your cash, 3.9% if you commit for a year, or 5.1% on the five-year market. Lending Works, which this year won best P2P platform for investors in our awards, offers 6.5% over five years.

Get: 3-4%

How: Fixed interest.

What you need to know: This asset class traditionally sits between cash and equities in terms of risk and involves lending money to governments (gilts) or companies (corporate bonds) in return for a fixed-rate of interest.

Yields are based on the risk of the borrower defaulting on their loan, the higher the risk the greater the potential yield. Patrick Connolly, chartered financial planner at Chase De Vere, says: “Fixed interest can provide a steady income stream and should provide good capital security."

“However, many fixed-interest assets look expensive and they could fall in value if interest rates rise,” concludes Mr Connolly.

The Moneywise view: It’s best to buy bonds as part of a collective bond fund where a manager will buy and sell the best opportunities on your behalf. Bonds are affected by changes with inflation and interest rates – it may be best now to go for a strategic bond fund. These give managers more freedoms as to where they invest and makes them better placed than more restricted funds in a low-interest environment. Investors, however, need to be mindful that they may be higher risk as a result. Also decide whether income or capital protection is more important to you as some managers will prioritise one over the other. So, for example, some managers will put capital at greater risk to drive a higher income, while others will be prepared to reduce the income produced by the fund to protect investors’ underlying capital.

Top buys: Jupiter Strategic Income is a flexible ‘go-anywhere’ bond that seeks high income and capital growth by investing in a global range of fixed interest securities. Royal London Sterling Extra Yield is another above-average risk option. However, its performance has been consistent and it won the best strategic bond fund category in the Moneywise Fund Awards 2018.

