2020 was the Year of the Active Investor

Customer trading data from interactive investor reveals 2020 was the most active year in the platform’s history.



In a year that has also seen record numbers of younger and female customers taking more control of their financial futures, interactive investor, the UK’s second largest direct-to-customer investment platform, charted 40 new record trading days in 2020.



On Monday, 9 November 2020 – the day pharmaceutical companies Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced positive results of their vaccine candidate – the interactive investor platform saw record trading volumes, which were 23.5% up on the previous record high of Monday 8 June 2020.



Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor, says: “Operational resilience is critical for the platform industry and it’s during record days when it matters most. The FCA, rather prophetically, turned its lens to operational resilience with a consultation paper in December 2019, which closed earlier this year and we look forward to seeing the outcome.

“Our fair flat fee and our unbiased charging structure, means customers can be confident that they are investing without agenda, with shares, investment trusts and funds charged the same.”

Trading records

The historic UK Brexit referendum result on 24 June 2016 is in a mere 41st place.



In contrast, the second most popular trading day came on 8 June 2020. It came after the FTSE faltered and investors arguably sought to lock in profits following a strong run for markets the week before on the back of strong US employment numbers.



In third place on the record trading days is 28 February, which also coincided with the same month that the seriousness of coronavirus gathered pace. In fourth place is 16 March 2020, which was a particularly bad day for markets. The Dow Jones was down 13% and both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down 12%.

Top 5 record trading days ever on ii platform by number

Date Event 09/11/2020 Pfizer vaccine breakthrough 08/06/2020 Markets falter after a strong week previously on US earnings figures 28/02/2020 Coronavirus is confirmed in the UK in early February, with figures gradually going up over the month 16/03/2020 Bad day for markets, with Dow Jones down 13%, and S&P 500 and Nasdaq both down 12% 05/06/2020 Unexpectedly strong non-farm payroll numbers (employment) in the US and the ECB announced it would be significantly increasing its stimulus programme by 600 billion euros and extending it until June 2021.

