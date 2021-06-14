36 million Britons targeted by scammer so far in 2021

New research by Citizens Advice has revealed that more than two thirds of adults (36 million) have been targeted by a scammer since January.

Commenting, Myron Jobson, Personal Finance Campaigner, interactive investor, says: “There has been a notable proliferation of scam messages - be it via text, email, WhatsApp or on social media - since the start of the pandemic, with scammers shrouding their nefarious schemes among the increase in correspondence by legitimate organisations relating to coronavirus measures.

“For many, receiving a message from a scammer under the guise of a representative of a bank that you don’t have an account with, a courier claiming there has been an issue with an order that you did not place, and the classic personal injury claim you never made is a frequent occurrence - and there’s little that can be done to stop them.

“And with financial scams becoming increasingly sophisticated, it is important to be on your guard. When it comes to investments, anything purporting a guaranteed return is probably a guaranteed way of losing money. Even the most seasoned investor can fall victim to scams, so it is more important than ever to take care with your money and look out for the warning signs.”

Myron’s tip to avoid financial scams

If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is

There is no such thing as a free lunch when it comes to your finances. If you come across a proposition that promises ridiculous returns and downplays risk, it probably is too good to be true.

Before you commit to any offers, make sure you do extensive independent research on the company and make sure you check all the information yourself – don’t just take their word for it. There are no shortcuts when it comes to financial management, but help is available. The government’s free and impartial pension wise service is a good first port of call, offering guidance on options for those with a defined contribution pension.

Look out for the tell-tale scam signs

Scams can be difficult to recognise, but there are things you can look out for such as a dodgy looking website address, poor grammar and spelling, a lack of reliable contact information among other. And never trust anyone wanting personal information.

You can search for a company's details on GOV.UK. This will tell you if they're a registered company or not.

Cold-calling relating to pensions has been banned since 2019, but that still doesn’t stop unscrupulous individuals from using this method to scam people out of their cash. No reputable pensions firm would call you out of the blue to suggest you transfer your retirement nest egg to a better deal. When in doubt, simply hang up.

Also beware of things that signal illegitimacy. If the firm doesn’t allow you to call back, it is most likely because it is a fraudulent enterprise. Also beware of firms that only list mobile phone numbers or a PO box address on their website.

Fraudsters may try to tempt you in by offering free pension reviews. Don’t fall for it. It could be a trick to get you to share personal information.

Do your due diligence

Be suspicious of any unsolicited correspondence related to your finances. Why take the risk?

Have a look at the FCA’s ScamSmart website to see if the offer is a known scam. You should only deal with financial services firms that have been authorised by the city watchdog.

Beware of offers to unlock your pension before age 55

Schemes that offer to unlock your pension before age 55 should be avoided at all costs. These schemes, also known as pension liberation and pension loans, are trying to get you to break the law and are likely to result in you paying huge administration costs and big tax bills, in some cases leaving people with no savings for retirement.

Only in very rare case, such as very poor health, is early access to pension possible.

Key points: