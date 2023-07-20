3i explains why its shares are near new record high
It’s had a tremendous run over the past decade and there’s potential for more, believe those in the know.
Top-performing FTSE 100 stock 3i Group (LSE:III) today revealed no slackening in pace by the discount retail chain behind its remarkable share price run since early 2020.
The private equity firm’s 130 million euros investment in Netherlands-based Action in 2011 is now valued at almost £12 billion based on the current 52.9% stake.
- Invest with ii: Share Dealing with ii | Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | Our Investment Accounts
In today’s trading update, 3i said Action continued to outperform expectations after delivering 33% sales growth and a 52% rise in underlying earnings in the first half of 2023.
High customer footfall meant like-for-like revenues were 21.8% higher, while Action has added a net 90 new stores as part of plans for an additional 300 sites this year.
The non-food business, which trades from more than 2,300 stores across Europe, continues to be highly cash generative with a half-year balance of 681 million euros (£591.5 million).
The latest robust growth, alongside resilient trading by other assets such as the personal care products firm Royal Sanders and European Bakery Group, contributed to 3i’s net asset value (NAV) rising 4.1% to 1,813p in the three months to 30 June.
The shares were broadly unchanged at 1,950.5p after today’s update, having jumped by more than 45% so far this year and from the 667p seen in the early days of the pandemic.
- Top 10 most-popular investment trusts: June 2023
- Five stocks helping FTSE 250 index fightback
- Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 20 July 2023
Bank of America has retained its “buy” recommendation and price target of 2,000p, noting that shares trade at a 8% premium to NAV compared with the 15% historical average.
Action represents 63% of 3i’s portfolio, with other companies operating in the private label, healthcare, industrial technology and business and technology services.
They include specialty chemicals firms Tato, which has come under pressure this year due to weak market demand and input price inflation.
Investment activity so far this year has focused on bolt-on acquisitions as part of a buy-and-build strategy. At European Bakery Group, recent deals to expand the product range and customer base have included the addition of UK-based Panelto.
Chief executive Simon Borrows said at May’s annual results that no company reflects the benefits of the company’s approach to thematic investing, disciplined pricing and active asset management more than Action.
He added: “We are now focused on developing a select number of other companies to fulfil their potential to also become long-term compounders for the group.”
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks