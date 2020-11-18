Are you keeping too much in cash?

Consumer Price Index 12-month inflation rate (CPI), excluding owner-occupier housing costs, rose to 0.7% in October, up from 0.5% in September.

Becky O’Connor, Head of Pensions and Savings at Interactive Investor, said: “Rising inflation at a time of ultra low interest rates demonstrates the risks of keeping too much money in cash savings accounts.

“While cash is an important part of anyone’s long term savings strategy, there should be a red warning for anyone who keeps more than they need in cash accounts, particularly money not needed in the short term, as it may be losing value in real terms unnecessarily.

“There may be nervousness about the stock market from beginner investors with not a lot they can afford to lose, as well as older people who feel much is at stake if investments do not perform well.

“But with careful research and sensible selection of investments, or readymade portfolios tailored to risk appetites, investing could be the best step people ever take for building their wealth.

“Regular, monthly investments can help smooth out the impact of stock market volatility on returns from investing.”

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.