Asian stock market outlook 2021: time for sleeping giant to wake

Source: TradingView as at 17 December 2020. Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Clearly, investors remain more optimistic than the circumstances seem to justify.

Several other Asian countries that were early victims of the spread of coronavirus have come out of the crisis more rapidly. Some of the better performers are smaller countries that took swift and decisive action to control the outbreak. They represent decent investment prospects for the immediate future.

Taiwan, as a small island nation, has been able to secure its borders. Its main worry is not from the virus but from the political attentions of China, which claims the territory. The political threat is real, although Beijing has not acted on it for 80 years and there is no sign that it will do so any time soon.

South Korea does have a land border, but it is with the hostile North, so again it has been able to restrict movement in from abroad.

Both countries have thrived over the past 40 years through developing high-quality electric and electronics industries, performed strongly in 2020 and are likely to impress further next year. Taiwanese companies, in particular, have a strong record of increasing dividends, while Korean counterparts have become more attractive because they have recently taken steps to improve corporate governance rules.

Singapore falls into the same category, a small nation that can isolate itself and one that has a strong government able and willing to take tough political decisions. It not only has a skilled population working in high-tech industries, but it is also the financial hub of South East Asia. Its stock exchange is small, but you can invest there in confidence.

Asia’s sleeping giant used to be China, the most populous country in the world. Now the title has been passed to India, the second largest, which has occasionally stirred only to disappoint. Growth has admittedly been strong compared with that in developed nations, but it is hard to avoid the feeling that India’s full potential has not been achieved.

Now, towards the end of a very disappointing year economically, it has gone into recession for the first time since British colonial rule ended in 1947. The economy shrunk 25% in the second quarter and unemployment is soaring. India has been hit harder by Covid-19 than any other Asian nation as the virus has spread rapidly across a country with widespread poverty and heavily populated cities.

A cloud will hang over the South Asian nation until the Covid-19 epidemic subsides, so the New Year will probably not get off to a bright start. A banking crisis, caused by the collapse two years ago of major lender Infrastructure, Leasing and Financial Services, rumbles on with banks struggling to put together cash to lend to businesses that could spark a recovery. Bad loans look set to rise.

As 2021 progresses, however, economic circumstances should improve and growth of 6% should be achievable, possibly by 2022. India has a growing young population, the kind of demographic time bomb that China defused through a one-child policy that is unthinkable in India, and education has improved so there are skills to be harnessed.

It has a stable if slightly unwieldy democracy and, although the current government is controversial, it is business friendly. Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is blatantly pursuing a policy of Hindu nationalism without due regard for the minority religions and the outcome could be disruptive. However, Modi has now won two general elections and has a strong grip on the nation.

Over the past 10 years, India has grown from the world’s 10th-largest economy to the seventh and it has the potential to move up to third behind the US and China in time. If, like China, it can turn sufficient numbers of its poverty-stricken masses into a consumer class, there is enormous scope to usher in prosperity.

Rodney Hobson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

