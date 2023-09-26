Ask ii: what are options and why do you trade them?

An investors asks:“A recent company statement I read from Frasers Group mentioned options trading. What are options, who would use them and what do they mean for ordinary investors?”

Lee Wild, head of equity strategy at interactive investor (pictured above), says: UK investors very rarely have cause to worry about the complicated world of financial futures and options. Derivatives contracts like these are typically used only by City types looking to manage risk, or by individual companies as part of a hedging strategy.

In short, an option gives the owner of the contract the right but not the obligation to buy or sell an underlying asset at a specified price (strike price) on or before a specified date (expiry date). The underlying asset could be a commodity like oil, natural gas, wheat or cocoa, bonds or shares.

They are a leveraged instrument, which means traders can gain exposure to greater potential upside than would be the case if they bought the underlying asset. There are also many complicated strategies that options traders employ such as 'straddles' and 'strangles', although these are normally only of interest to professional investors.

However, a recent stock market update issued by Frasers Group (LSE:FRAS), which describes the recent options trading activity of its founder, former chief executive and now majority shareholder Mike Ashley, has piqued the interest of a reader.

Ashley stepped down as CEO at Frasers in May 2022, handing over the reins to his son-in-law Michael Murray. He still owns around 73% of the company and is a regular trader in Frasers shares, although usually via less conventional means.

The most recent update on director dealings at Frasers reads as follows:

On 20 September 2023, Frasers Group PLC (the "Company") was informed that on 20 September 2023 Michael Ashley (a PDMR [person discharging managerial responsibility]) sold share settled put options over 500,000 Ordinary Shares equivalent with a strike price of 820p and expiry of December 2023.

This follows similar updates through August and September, and others reported in December last year. The trades carry a value of many millions of pounds. But what do they mean and why would he do it?

In simple terms, Ashley is positive about Frasers’ share price and will even make money if the share price falls slightly. It’s a speculative trade that doesn’t involve buying or selling the actual shares, although the price of the option is linked to Frasers’ share price.

What is a put option?

A ‘put’ option gives the owner the right but not the obligation to sell - or ‘write’ an option to use the jargon for selling - at a predetermined price until the option’s expiry date.

If the price of the asset goes down, the price of the put option goes up. So, you would buy a put option if you thought the asset price was going to fall.

But you can also sell options without having to own the underlying asset (in this case Frasers shares). You might do this if you believed the asset would rise in value. That’s because the price of the option (the right to sell) would fall if the share price rose.

Here’s what happens when you buy – or go long – a put option. A loss is limited to the price – or premium (see below these two diagrams) – that you paid. The lower the share price goes (including making back the value of the premium you paid), the more money you make.