Aston Martin shares collapse again

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

A long-term recovery is likely to hinge on the success of Aston's first sport utility vehicle, the DBX, which is due to be launched in Beijing on November 20. The family-focused car will enter the UK's already crowded 4x4 marketplace at a price of £158,000.

Manufacturing will be at the new St Athan facility in South Wales, where the current headcount of 300 is planned to double ahead of the start of production in the second quarter of 2020.

However, the launch comes at the worst possible time for the global car industry, with Aston Martin admitting in today's results that trading in the UK and Europe remains challenging, particularly for its Vantage model. It still expects to sell between 6,300 and 6,500 cars this year, which follows a big downgrade to guidance in July.

The DBX has long been central to CEO Andy Palmer's drive to position the company for longer-term growth by increasing the manufacturing footprint and expanding product range beyond the three current core models - the DB11, Vantage and DBS Superleggera. His plan also includes the company's first full electric vehicle, the Rapide E, which is scheduled for launch in 2020.

The Gaydon-based company will also be looking for a little help from 007 over the next year as four Aston Martins are set to feature in the next James Bond film, which is due for release the first half of 2020. The four cars to feature in the film will be the classic DB5 and V8 Saloon, along with the new DBS Superleggera and Valhalla.